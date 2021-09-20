Gunmen Kill Five Family Members In Attack On Kebbi Community

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2021

Unidentified gunmen have killed a man and four of his sons at Achiku community in the Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

TheCable reports that the gunmen invaded the village, on Friday, attacking the household and injuring several others, including children.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Bello, one of the victims of the attack, said he was with his cattle when the gunmen arrived. He said they later led him to his house where they killed his father and brothers.

He was quoted as saying, “At first, I was sleeping in the ranch when I was told that I had visitors. I saw five men and they asked if I was the owner of all the cows but I told them I could not be the owner of all as some belonged to my family.

“So I was asked by one of them if they should either chase away the cows or me. But I responded with affirmation that I could not be chased away. So they asked me to stand up to follow them but I pleaded for negotiation. While standing up, they hit me with a gun and held me tightly to go home.

“On reaching home, my brother was sleeping. My father heard our argument then he came out. To my surprise, five members of the gang were also waiting for me at home. All of them had guns (AK-47) with them.

“My father pleaded, but they started hitting him too until he fell on the ground. My brother was also hit hard. Later, they told us to sit but while trying to sit they opened fire and killed three people on the spot, and began to leave. We thought they had left until they came back to kill two other people and injured five other people in the house.”

It was learnt that the injured persons were receiving treatment at the General Hospital located in Shanga town.

Some villagers have also fled the community to seek refuge in Shanga.

