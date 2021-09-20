How Nigeria’s “Best Brains” Accompanied A Mannequin To The UN General Assembly in New York—Activist, Sowore

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has knocked Nigerian technocrats and professionals who went with President Muhammadu Buhari to the United States for carrying on with the charade knowing he has nothing to offer.

SaharaReporters had reported that the President departed Abuja on Sunday, September 19, to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he is expected to speak.

According to Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari will address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24.

He will be speaking on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Sunday for New York, United States of America, to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76),” Adesina had said in a statement.

“The session opened on Tuesday, September 14. The theme for this year’s UNGA is, 'Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalize the United Nations.'

“President Buhari will address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24 when he will speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

“In the course of the Assembly, the Nigerian leader and members of the delegation will partake in other significant meetings such as 'The High-Level Meeting to Commemorate The Twentieth Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action' on the theme –Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent.”

But reacting in a Facebook post on Monday, Sowore asked why a country of 200 million citizens could deploy some of its “best brains” and human resources to support a lie and a fallacy in “this mannequin.”

Sowore, who posted some pictures of Buhari with some members of the delegation, including one showing the foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, seemingly showing the President something from a note, described the 'show' as a charade.

He posted, “It remains a mystery to me that an entire country of 200 million could consistently deploy some of its 'best brains' and Human Resources to support a lie and a fallacy in this mannequin.

"On this trip to the United Nations General Assembly are two well-trained pilots, at least an aeronautical engineer, at least two medical doctors, speechwriters, several lawyers, Nurses, Accountants, Policy workers, International Affairs specialists, some clergymen, and women. So, one can’t imagine that there is NOT a single of men and women in these photos who could turn around and just sober up. Tell the truth that these exercises presented here are a charade as well as a facade. #RevolutionNow.”