Terrorist Group, ISWAP Is Massively Recruiting To Replace 'Repentant' Members— Nigerian Army Spokesman

This comes after the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau and subsequent 'repentance' by thousands of Boko Haram insurgents.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 20, 2021

Islamic State of West African Province terrorist group (ISWAP) has commenced a massive recruitment drive.

 

This comes after the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau and subsequent 'repentance' by thousands of Boko Haram insurgents. 

This was revealed on Sunday by Army Public Relations Director, Brig. Gen. Onyeama Nwachukwu, during a tour of the headquarters of the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai Maimalari, in Maiduguri, Bornu State.

 

The Director noted that the military would not relent in its fight against terrorism, The PUNCH reports. 

 

He, however, urged members of the public to be observant in their communities.

 

“I will like to mention that the ISWAP, very recently, having been depleted by the surrendering of their member, as well as and conflict between them, they have embarked on what I will call a massive recruitment drive and I consider it very important to engage the media to block this recruitment.

 

“The Boko Haram insurgents have been surrendering. People have questioned the authenticity of the surrendering of these insurgents and why they are surrendering at this time.

 

“There are also the questions on the reintegration of these insurgents. Another question is what the plight of the victims of the insurgency is.

 

“That is the essence of this tour. The military is not resting on its oars in the fight to end insurgency and insecurity in the country,” Nwachukwu said.

 

He said the fight against insurgency had recorded some success.

 

“At some point, the insurgents almost took over the three state capitals of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe in the North-East. Some three years back, Boko Haram was advancing towards the Federal Capital Territory. Today they have been boxed into the Timbuks,” he added.

 

Meanwhile, the Commander, Theater Command, Operations Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa explained that the military has no power to prosecute insurgents but to profile and investigate before handing them over to the necessary authorities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports #BringBackOurGirls: 100 Days Football Match For The Abducted Chibok Girls
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Terrorism Boko Haram Militants Kill 8 In Yobe State, Destroy Vital Bridge
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Terrorism Ogwuche Denies Nyanya Bombing Role, Contradicts Other Suspect’s Account They Prepped Bomb-Laden Vehicle Together
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Impunity As Former Governor Peter Obi’s Dubious Crime- Fighting Posture Shielded His Relations By Mokwe
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Terrorism Cameroon Frees German Abducted In Nigeria By Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Explosion, Gunshots Disrupt APC Rally In Patience Jonathan’s Home Town
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Indian Police Launch Manhunt For Nigerian Gang That Conned 35 Women In Search Of Husbands
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Youths In Delta Community Attack Police Station, Burn Suspected Kidnappers In Custody
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News FLASHBACK: My Life In Danger, Strange Persons Stalking Me– Late Ex-Central Bank Chief, Mailafia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Concerned Nigerians Group Demands Investigation Into Death of Ex-Central Bank Chief, Mailafia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics TIMELINE: Four Staunch Critics Of Lawless Buhari-led Government Who Have Died Within Eight Months
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria's Former Central Bank Deputy Governor, Mailafia Was Shabbily Treated At Abuja Hospital —Middle Belt Group
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad