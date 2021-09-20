Yaba College Lifts Ban On Students Union Activities After Six Years

The management of the Yaba College of Technology in Yaba, Lagos State, has lifted the ban which it put on the activities of its Students’ Union Government since 2015.

This directive was contained in a statement issued on Monday by its Dean of Students Affairs, O.R. Balogun.

YABATECH

The statement stated that the students’ union of the institution now had the permission to continue their various activities within the campus.

It added that the management of the institution had set up an Electoral Committee presided over by its former Deputy Rector (Administration), Dr.M.A Adebakin.

The committee was saddled with the responsibility of conducting the Students' Union Election adding that the students should ensure peace reign in the school.

"This is to inform all the students that the College Management has lifted ban on Students' Union Activities in the Campus.

"To this effect, Electoral Committee chaired by the former Deputy Rector (Administration), Dr. M. A. Adebakin has been constituted to see to the conduct of Students' Union Election.

"It is hoped that the students would reciprocate this kind gesture from the College Management and conduct themselves in a manner that would ensure peace and order continues to reign in the campus. Thank you," the statement reads.

SaharaReporters learnt that the SUG activities were suspended in Yabatech six years following a spate of violence in the institution.