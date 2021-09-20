Yaba College Lifts Ban On Students Union Activities After Six Years

Management of the institution had set up an Electoral Committee presided over by its former Deputy Rector (Administration)

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2021

The management of the Yaba College of Technology in Yaba, Lagos State, has lifted the ban which it put on the activities of its Students’ Union Government since 2015.

This directive was contained in a statement issued on Monday by its Dean of Students Affairs, O.R. Balogun.

YABATECH

The statement stated that the students’ union of the institution now had the permission to continue their various activities within the campus.

It added that the management of the institution had set up an Electoral Committee presided over by its former Deputy Rector (Administration), Dr.M.A Adebakin.

The committee was saddled with the responsibility of conducting the Students' Union Election adding that the students should ensure peace reign in the school.

"This is to inform all the students that the College Management has lifted ban on Students' Union Activities in the Campus.

"To this effect, Electoral Committee chaired by the former Deputy Rector (Administration), Dr. M. A. Adebakin has been constituted to see to the conduct of Students' Union Election.

"It is hoped that the students would reciprocate this kind gesture from the College Management and conduct themselves in a manner that would ensure peace and order continues to reign in the campus. Thank you," the statement reads.

SaharaReporters learnt that the SUG activities were suspended in Yabatech six years following a spate of violence in the institution.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Lagos Police Nabs 4 Suspects In WASSCE Questions Leakage Scandal
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Polytechnic Students In Lagos Protest Lingering ASUP Strike
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Professor Adedipe Urges Federal Government Funding of Private Universities
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Reinstate 4 Expelled UNN Student Leaders Now!
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Education LASU Students Reject Arbitrary Percentage-Based Fees
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Ondo Students At Loggerheads With Governor Mimiko Aides Over Interference With Students' Unions
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Obadiah Mailafia: The Grip Of Grief By Toyin Falola
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How Nigeria’s “Best Brains” Accompanied A Mannequin To The UN General Assembly in New York—Activist, Sowore
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics TIMELINE: Four Staunch Critics Of Lawless Buhari-led Government Who Have Died Within Eight Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Kwara Government Vows To Support Community Condemned To Mud Water After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics North Inherited Nigeria’s Leadership, Won't Be Intimidated To Leave Power In 2023 –Northern Elders
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military It’s Nepotism For Nigerian Military To Build Naval Base In Kano When Bayelsa, Others Have None – Pa Edwin Clark
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Five Family Members In Attack On Kebbi Community
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Heavens Won’t Fall If Nigeria Has Another Northern President After Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forum
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe Governor's Supporter Dies After Falling Off Car In Convoy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad