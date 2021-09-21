Ebonyi Governor Lists Kinds Of Criminals That Have Allegedly Hijacked Nnamdi Kanu's IPOB

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has claimed that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu, has been hijacked by cultists, abductors, and armed robbers in society.

Umahi called on the pro-Biafra group to critically observe the current situation in the South-East region, describing it as worse.

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi

The governor noted this on Tuesday at the Ecumenical Centre in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, while inaugurating members of the South-East Traditional Rulers' Council.

He said, "We all know that the Indigenous People of Biafra has been hijacked by cultists, kidnappers and armed robbers in our society and that is why we must ask questions, those who said that they are fighting for us, fighting for our marginalisation should take a critical look about our situation today.

“Today, it is very difficult to get trucks coming from South or North to the South-East. (This is) self-inflicted injury because we did not do comprehensive harmonisation to see what are the areas of comparative advantage and what are the areas we might see we have been marginalised.

“So of late we came together and told our youth that may we know your area of marginalisation and that is what we have done.”

“You don’t shave our hairs in our absence. We must stand to say enough is enough there is nothing we cannot get in Nigeria through dialogue and understanding.

“Our culture is never what is going on now, so I appeal to you, let’s do more and support our governors,” Umahi added.