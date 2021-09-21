FLASHBACK: How Emir Of Buhari's Home Town Conferred Talban Daura Title On Ousted Guinean President

In 2019, Emir of Daura, Umar Farouq conferred the traditional title of Talban Daura on former President of Guinea, Alpha Conde.

Mutinous soldiers had earlier in the month deposed Condé after hours of heavy gunfire around the presidential palace.

Alpha Conde

The soldiers, led by a 41-year-old colonel, Mamadi Doumbouya said they did so because of the rampant corruption, disregard for human rights and economic mismanagement under the ousted President.

Quoting the late Ghanaian ex-president John Rawlings who led a coup twice in Ghana, Doumbouya had said, “If the people are crushed by their elites, it is up to the army to give the people their freedom.

“The duty of a soldier is to save the country. We will no longer entrust politics to one man. We will entrust it to the people.”

Two years back, the ousted President was conferred a traditional title of Talban-Daura.

At the turbaning ceremony in Daura, Farouq had said the decision of the Daura emirate council to honour Condé was necessary considering his love for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the paramount ruler, the council approved the conferment of the title in recognition of Conde’s enormous contributions which he exemplified vis-à-vis stability and oneness of Nigeria and Guinea.

The monarch had said, “We honoured you today (Sunday) because of your endless support and love for our son, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the country. This traditional title is to further cement your relationship with our son and Nigeria in particular.”