Nigeria's Ruling APC Party Is Terror-loving For Not Publishing Names Of Boko Haram Sponsors—Opposition Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari's government to publish the names of the financiers of Boko Haram terrorists ravaging the country.

According to the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is aiding and abetting terrorism for not revealing the sponsors of terrorism in the country.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, and obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters earlier published on Tuesday that a Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina said Buhari's regime is not interested in naming and shaming Boko Haram's financiers.

Adesina, during a Channels TV programme on Monday, said, "Naming and shaming will not be the motive. Bringing malefactors to justice will be it. Nigeria is not interested in naming and shaming anybody. Rather, it wants to bring them to justice."

The opposition party reacted to the statement in a press release titled, "Expose Terrorism Sponsors if You are Not Complicit, PDP Challenges APC, Buhari Presidency."

The PDP in the statement said, "The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asserts that the refusal by the Buhari Presidency to expose the names of sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria, vindicates its position that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has been providing official cover for terrorists and bandits pillaging the nation.

"The PDP position is predicated on the declaration of the Buhari Presidency that it was not interested in making public the names of six Nigerians reportedly sent to the Federal Government by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as sponsors of terrorism in our country.

"The PDP holds that the decision of the APC-led government to cover the identities of sponsors of mindless mass killings, maiming, raping, kidnapping of our compatriots as well as the endless violent marauding of our communities under the APC watch, validates our stand that such individuals have connections with the APC.

"This unpatriotic stance by the Buhari Presidency raises serious national anxieties of high-level complicity in the administration and further explains the reported compromising of our security system in the escalated killings and acts of terrorism in our country in the last six years under the APC."

PDP further stated that the APC has links with terrorism affecting Nigerians, and that's the reason why Buhari's government protects the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami from facing prosecution over terrorism allegations.

"Nigerians can see why the APC-led administration has failed to take decisive steps to tackle terrorism, why it prefers to negotiate with terrorists and even makes a case for them, instead of apprehending and prosecuting them, as witnessed in the beheading of rice farmers in Borno state

"The PDP had always alerted of a connection between the APC and terrorists ravaging various parts of our nation and how the APC, as a party, had always failed to forcefully condemn acts of terrorism in our country.

"Nigerians can recall how the APC vehemently defended and still habours the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, a self-confessed terrorism apologist, despite national outcry and demand for his sacking.

"Also, the APC has failed to account for the bandits, thugs and hoodlums it imported from neighbouring countries to unleash violence on Nigerians and muscle the 2019 elections.

"If the APC and its administration have nothing to cover, our party challenges them to immediately publish the names of the sponsors of terrorism given to it by the UAE, instead of this vexatious desperation to provide official cover for them," the statement added.