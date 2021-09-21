Police Didn’t Indict Anti-graft Campaigner, Suraju For Forging Documents Against Nigeria's Ex-Attorney-General Adoke—Report

According to a police report obtained by SaharaReporters, Suraju was not found guilty of forging any documents against Adoke.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2021

Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman of anti-corruption group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), was never indicted in the report released by the police on its investigation into alleged forgery of documents to malign a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, SaharaReporters has learnt. 

A source privy to the issue also noted that Suraju never forged any documents against the former Minister.

“This report never indicted Lanre Suraju for forgery, because he never forged any documents,” the source noted.
 
Adoke, one of those the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting for alleged fraud in connection with the OPL 245 saga, popularly referred to as the Malabu scandal, had petitioned the police accusing some unnamed persons of circulating fabricated evidence against him to unduly incriminating him.
 
The former Attorney-General said an email submitted to a court in Italy was never written by him as claimed just like the tape of a purported interview he granted an Italian journalist.
Adoke asked the police to help uncover those who manufactured those pieces of evidence and bring them to book.
 
A two-page report signed by the head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Ibrahim Musa, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, accused Suraju of resorting to media trial. 
 
Although dated September 2, the report carried the date of certification of September 3.
 
The report read in part, “A thorough investigation was carried out and in the course of investigation, it was evident that Mr Olarenwaju Suraju of Human and Environmental Development Agenda, an unregistered organisation, without verifying the authenticity of the purported telephone interview and email proceeded to use the social media handle of @HedaAgenda on Twitter and @HedaResourceCentre on Facebook to disseminate same.
 
“And when invited by the Police to substantiate his claims, he feigned sickness, jumped bail and resorted to issuing press statements maligning the Police, writing frivolous counter petitions and filing civil suits in Court against the IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja and the Police, aimed to undermine the investigation and to evade the course of justice.
 
“That the claims made by Mr. Olarewaju Suraju that, his foreign partners, national and international media agencies are the authors of the information he shared is misleading as he was the one issuing the press statements that were published by these media agencies.
 
“That the totality of the conduct of Olarewaju Suraju is a calculated attempt to resort to media trial and to falsify relationship between Mohamed Bello Adoke, SAN, and Aliyu Abubakar while their cases are still ongoing in Court, thereby misleading the public, of which elements of a prima facie case of cyber-stalking, giving false information to misled public officer, injurious falsehood and criminal defamation with intent to incite exist.”

