2023: Five Northern Ex-Governors Jostle To Become Chairman Of Ruling Party, APC

Although the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to fix a date for its national convention, no fewer than 11 chieftains including five former governors from Northern states are jostling to succeed Governor Mai Mala Buni who is the caretaker chairman.

According to Nation, the crisis that rocked the tenure of Comrade Adams Oshiomole-led National Working Committee cut it short mid-term in a “palace coup” of June 25, 2020 when the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) sacked the Oshiomhole-led NWC.

The party had then appointed Yobe Governor, Buni to lead a 13-man Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The committee was mandated to recognise, resolve the avalanche of the crisis rocking the party and to organise a national convention to elect a new NWC, in line with the party’s constitution.

After two extensions (of six months) were granted, the Caretaker Committee commenced the process for the emergence of a new NWC. On July 31, 2021 ward congresses were held in more than 18,000 wards throughout the country. It was followed up by the local government congress while the state congress is slated for October 2.

Ahead of the convention, agitation for zoning of the party positions and elective offices keeps mounting and the need for the party to honour the gentleman’s agreement of power rotation in 2023 between the North and the South is becoming more palpable.

From growing indications, the APC national chairmanship aspirants, who are mostly from the North, include; one; Abdulaziz Yari; a two-term former governor of Zamfara State.

Yari was former chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF).

Two, there is Ali Modu Sheriff; he is the most controversial figure in the race. A founding member of the APC, he is also a leader of the defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), one of the legacy parties that metamorphosed into the APC.

Another aspirant is Isa Yuguda; former Bauchi State governor and former Minister of Aviation.

Four, there is Kashim Shettima; he is former Borno State governor and a lawmaker in the National Assembly.

Former Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-Makura, is another contender for the national chairmanship position.

Until his recent encounter with the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Al-Makura is seen as a top contender and less controversial figure in the race for the APC chairmanship.

Also, there is Danjuma Goje; a former Gombe State governor. He is a third-term senator representing Gombe Central and Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation.

Abdullahi Adamu is former Nasarawa State Governor and a third-term senator.

Also, there is Saliu Mustapha; his name may not ring a bell because he is not in the club of former governors, but he is well known within the political circle.

A politician from Kwara State, Mustapha was the national deputy chairman of the defunct CPC.

There is lastly, Sani Mohammed Musa; he is the youngest of all the chairmanship aspirants.

The 54-year old member of the upper chamber of the National Assembly represents Niger East Senatorial district.