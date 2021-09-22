BREAKING: Senate Sets Up Seven-man Committee On Electoral Act Amendment Bill

The Nigerian Senate has set up a seven-man Conference Committee to harmonise positions on the Electoral Act Amendments Bill.

The Senate President, Ahmad, Lawan announced this during the plenary on Wednesday adding that the conference Committee would work with that of the House of Representatives on the electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, of the All Progressive Congress, Kebbi North will be the leader of the team, Lawan added.

Other members are Senators Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South to represent North West; Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central for North East; Uche Ekwunife, PDP, Anambra Central for South East; Sani Mohammed Musa, APC, Niger East for North Central; Ajibola Basiru, APC, Osun Central for South West and Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, Edo South.

Of the seven members of the committee, only Senator Urhoghide voted YES Electronic transmission of election results, while Senator Ekwunife was absent during the casting of the vote and the other five members who are of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC voted NO for electronic transmission of election results.

The lawmakers were divided across party lines during consideration of the report on provisions of clause 52(3) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The Senators then considered the report that has 158 clauses, just as the Senate conceded the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC that will now transmit results of election rather than the latter.