Group Writes Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, Seeks Investigation Of Police Inspector Over N50million Illegal Deals

A group, Known Your Rights For Justice, has accused the Zonal Heads of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos and Rivers states of failing to arrest Inspector Caroline Kalu, who is allegedly corrupt.

Kalu allegedly used the bank account of one Miss Dorcas Mobaghan for illegal transactions of fifty million naira (N50,000,000).

The group, in a letter to the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa claimed the female police officer criminally transferred the amount to Mobaghan on March 29, 2021.

The letter, signed by the group’s Chairman, Comrade Olusegun Adeeko added that the money was subsequently shared among the members of Kalu's syndicate.

Adeeko said the police officer failed to honour the invitation by EFCC operatives in Lagos and Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, when Mobaghan was arrested by the anti-graft operatives.

The letter read, “Know Your Rights for Justice is constrained as an NGO and whistle-blower to intimate the Nigeria Police Force on how Inspector Caroline Kalu Orieke, an officer at Nigeria Police Divisional Headquarters, Festac Town, Amuwo Lagos, criminally transferred a sum of fifty million naira (N50,000,000) into Miss Dorcas Mobaghan’s account and shared it among her conspirator syndicates and failed to honour EFCC operatives in Lagos and Port Harcourt, Rivers State when Miss Mobaghan was arrested by operatives.

“Miss Dorcas Mobaghan is a businesswoman who deals with Online Financial Transactions (PAGA). She said that Inspector Caroline Kalu Orieke is her well-known customer and they had done bank transactions together before which involved huge sums and were successful.

“She averred that on the 29th of March 2021, Inspector Kalu came to her that she wanted to transfer a sum of Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000.00) to her Access Bank Account No. 0812528608 and same was transferred the same day.

“Miss Dorcas further said that immediately the transaction was done, Inspector Kalu told her to transfer a sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000.00) and Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N350,000.00) to her First Bank Account No. 3102181248 and further instructed her to transfer a sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000.00) to Mr Kingsley Chibuke Okpara and Alhaji Ali Musa Bureau De Change with Access Bank Account No. 0069744520, a sum of Forty-Five Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira (N45,600,000.00).

“Miss Dorcas Mobaghan averred that on the 4th of May 2021, EFCC operatives came to her shop and she was arrested and taken to their office at Ikoyi and was released due to the intervention of Know Your Right For Justice on bail and asked to report to EFCC’s Port Harcourt Office.

“On the 17th of May 2021, she reported to Port Harcourt in Rivers State and after much interrogation by the operatives, she was released on self-recognition and asked to produce Inspector Caroline Kalu Orieke.

“Miss Dorcas averred that Inspector Caroline Kalu has failed to see her since she was arrested by EFCC operatives till date. She often sees Inspector Caroline doing merriment with other police officers at the Festac Police Station and always says with impunity that she is highly connected with the police hierarchy, and that nothing will happen.

“Sir, in view of the above and also due to the information at our disposal; Inspector Caroline Kalu is planning on leaving the country as soon as possible.”

DOCUMENTS: Group Writes Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, Seeks Investigation of Police Inspector Over N50million... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd