Man Nabbed With Multi-billion Naira Worth Of Cocaine At Nigerian Airport

The 38-year-old Eze who professed to be a tiler was nabbed on Wednesday.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 22, 2021

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Nigerian man, Mr Okey Eze at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with 350 wraps of cocaine with a street value of N2.3 billion. 

 

The 38-year-old Eze who professed to be a tiler was nabbed on Wednesday. 

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy said, “The 38-year-old Eze, from Orji River, in Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State was arrested on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021 during an inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian airline flight number 911 en route Bamako-Addis Ababa- Abuja.

 

“The illicit drug weighing 7.70 kilogrammes was concealed in eight packs tucked in different parts of his luggage.

 

“In his confession, Eze, a resident of Bamako, Mali, said he had travelled to Mali through Seme border in Badagry, Lagos state since 2019.

 

“He further claimed that he came into Nigeria with the drug because he needed to raise money to take care of his late elder brother's four children.

 

“The suspect also claimed he asked his friend who is resident in Brazil to assist him with some money but (the friend) declined and instead told him to pick up a bag with the drugs from a friend of his in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for a fee of N500, 000 on successful delivery to someone whose contact would be sent to him on arrival in Nigeria.

 

“He also said the bag containing the drugs was given to him on Wednesday morning at Addis Ababa airport."

 

Chairman/ Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended officers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport command for their vigilance.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME NDLEA Arrests Malian National, 4 Nigerians In Kano With 4,580K In Drugs
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Man Smuggling Heroin Into Nigeria Apprehended at Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Drugs NDLEA Arrests 13 Drug Traffickers, Including NAHCO, SAHCOL Staff
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Codeine: NAFDAC Investigates Companies Indicted In BBC Documentary
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Drugs Group Vows To Oppose Buhari In 2019 Unless NDLEA Boss Abdallah Is Sacked
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Drugs Abuja: Saving A City Growing On Drugs
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh's Ex-Lover Drags Film Star, Secret Police To Court, Seeks N10billion Compensation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Lockdown In South-East For One Month If Nigerian Government Fails To Bring Kanu To Court – IPOB
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Writes Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, Seeks Investigation Of Police Inspector Over N50million Illegal Deals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Being Prosecuted For Multi-billion Naira Fraud, Former Zamfara Governor To Contest Ruling APC Party Chairmanship
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ten Killed In Katsina Community By Bandits Residents Vow Were Dropped By Army Green Helicopter
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari’s Minister Threatens SaharaReporters With Lawsuit For Exposing Multi-billion Naira Fraud Involving Him, Ex-Governor Tinubu, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Government Will Not Name Sponsors Of Boko Haram Now—Justice Minister, Malami
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Ruling Party, All Progressives Congress Reschedules State Congresses For New Date
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Court Admits More Evidence Against Nigerian Oil Mogul, Ali Peters In Alleged N761.6million Subsidy Scam
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Ex-Nigerian High Commissioner To Namibia, Onoh Was Indicted For Corruption, Asked To Refund N50million
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Others May Be Trying To Export Banditry To Other Regions—Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics North Inherited Nigeria’s Leadership, Won't Be Intimidated To Leave Power In 2023 –Northern Elders
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad