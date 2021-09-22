Why Buhari Government Will Not Name Sponsors Of Boko Haram Now—Justice Minister, Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami on Wednesday gave the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has not published the names of Boko Haram sponsors.

He said the Buhari government took the decision so as not to endanger investigations.

The AGF said this while addressing journalists in New York, United States, according to a statement by his Spokesman, Umar Gwandu, on Wednesday.

Malami was reacting to the public criticism that has trailed the failure of the government to name the sponsors of terrorism in the country.

The United Arab Emirates recently listed the names of 38 sponsors of terrorism, including six Nigerians.

The statement read, “Time is not ripe for holistic disclosures so as not to pre-empt the investigation process.

“The prime object remains the attainment of peace and security of our dear nation.

“As far as terrorism funding and financing is concerned, we have succeeded in identifying those that are allegedly responsible for funding same and we are blocking the leakages associated with funding while embarking on aggressive investigation that is indeed impacting positively in terms of the fight against terrorism.

“The truth of the matter is that investigation is ongoing and advancing. For the purpose of investigation, I would not like to be pre-emptive in terms of making disclosures that will have the effect of undermining the successes we are recording.”

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent strike embarked upon by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) affected the prosecution of the alleged sponsors of terrorism.

Earlier, presidential aide, Femi Adesina, said the Buhari-led administration was after prosecuting the suspected suspects of Boko Haram and not naming and shaming them.