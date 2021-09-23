Federal Legislators Ask Buhari Government To Secure Release Of Nigerians Illegally Detained Abroad

The House asked the federal government to facilitate the release of those who are illegally detained abroad.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 23, 2021

Members of the House of Representatives have alerted the country over a rising trend of Nigerians being illegally held in detention in foreign countries.

The House asked the federal government to facilitate the release of those who are illegally detained abroad.

This was as a result of the motion raised during plenary by Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia Federal Constituency on Thursday, over the need to confirm the number of Nigerians detained in foreign prisons.

The Lower chamber of the National Assembly further admonished the federal government to intervene and secure the release of Nigerians being held illegally in prisons abroad and also resolved to mandating the House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Justice and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, to ensure compliance with the resolution reach.

Before the resolution, they noted that Nigerians were in almost all countries of the world, making exploits in sports, technology, business, education, and politics, and have been ranked as one of the highest educated immigrants in foreign countries.

They added that due to the large population of the Nigerian diaspora community, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) was established to provide for the engagement and participation of such persons in the development of the country.

While he was moving the motion, Idahosa drew the attention of his colleagues to the International Conventions and Treaties which prescribed that anyone charged with a criminal offence was entitled to a fair hearing, within a reasonable time by an independent and impartial tribunal established by law.

“Cognizant that the remittances of Nigerians living abroad have been of significant impact in the development and economic growth of the country; concerned about reports that many Nigerians are languishing in foreign prisons, some of whom are being illegally detained, while some are exposed to labour exploitation, poor living conditions, discrimination, sex exploitation and other forms of dehumanising treatments; worried that from a 2019 survey report by the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEPAD), about 16,500 Nigerians who are in prisons outside the country were convicted without legal representation and not knowing why they are in jail,” the lawmaker said.

He added that he believed the federal government needed to employ a diplomatic means to assist Nigerians wrongly convicted and being detained in various prisons abroad.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BUSTED: How Terror-linked Minister, Pantami Accepted Federal University’s Professorship Five Months Before Appointment By Institution
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 5G Network For Deployment In Nigeria By January 2022 – Minister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics You Displayed Ignorance, Betrayal – IPOB Slams Speaker Gbajabiamila For Comparing Agitation Groups With Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I’ll Never Be Cowed Into Silence Amid Intimidation By Buhari Regime– Benue Governor, Ortom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics VAT War: Nigeria’s House of Representatives Set To Pass Bill To Enable States Collect Value-Added Tax
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics British Nigerian Equalities Minister In UK Says She 'Doesn't Care About Colonialism' In Leaked Messages
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Sit-At-Home: Stop Causing Economic Hardship In South-East, Take Over Abuja Streets— Ohanaeze Tells IPOB
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Names Of 45 Out Of 400 Suspected Boko Haram Sponsors Buhari Government Is Hiding From Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News TakeItBack Movement Condemns Killing Of Plateau Poly Student, Demands Trial Of Policeman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive BUSTED: How Nigeria’s Attorney-General Malami Released Over 300 ‘Powerful’ Boko Haram Sponsors After Collecting Bribes, Left Only Foot Soldiers In Detention
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Schooling in Nigeria a scam? By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics BUSTED: How Terror-linked Minister, Pantami Accepted Federal University’s Professorship Five Months Before Appointment By Institution
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: One Year After, Protesters Languish Behind Cells, Says Civic Group, EiE
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Who Threatened June 12 Protesters Loses Brother To Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 3 Kidnap Kingpins Involved In Abduction Of Bethel School Students In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 5G Network For Deployment In Nigeria By January 2022 – Minister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics You Displayed Ignorance, Betrayal – IPOB Slams Speaker Gbajabiamila For Comparing Agitation Groups With Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawyers Write Buhari Over 17-month Illegal Detention Of Outspoken Atheist, Bala For Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad