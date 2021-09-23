How Fani-Kayode Said Unforgivable Things Against Buhari, Wished President’s Son Death – Femi Adesina

The presidency has said that a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said unforgivable and unpardonable things against President Buhammadu Buhari prior to his (Fani-Kayode) recent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement by President Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, the presidency said Fani-Kayode had, however, received mercy and forgiveness from the Nigerian leader.

Femi Adesina

Fani-Kayode, who was widely criticised over his defection to APC, was however received last week into the party by President Buhari.

However, in the statement, Femi Adesina claimed that his principal demonstrated the attribute of God by forgiving Fani-Kayode all his previous attacks.

The statement reads in part, “Between last week and now, vitriol poured by FFK on anybody with the slightest affinity to APC has been dug up serially.

“He has said things straight from the gutters, things that the natural man would call unforgivable and unpardonable.

“Against President Buhari, the first family, Yusuf Buhari whom he wished had died when the latter had an almost fatal bike accident, APC as a party, the government, leaders of the party, groups and individuals. Even this writer has suffered horrid descriptions from FFK in many write-ups.

“Buhari showed him mercy, dropping like gentle rain from heaven, when he could have otherwise spat into the sky, collecting the spittle with his own face. Was that not what me (sic) and you would have done? Confess.

“We would have told FFK to go to hell, and stay there. But Buhari didn’t. He displayed an attribute of God: forgiveness.”