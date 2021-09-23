ISWAP Terrorists Are Foreigners Coming To Invade Nigeria—Army

The Army chief, however, added that the Nigerian military will not allow a foreign terrorist group to build strongholds in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 23, 2021

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, has described the Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP) as "terrorists coming to invade our country".

The Army chief, however, added that the Nigerian military will not allow a foreign terrorist group to build strongholds in Nigeria.

Musa stated this in an interview with journalists on Wednesday, in Maiduguri, Borno State. 

He also described ISWAP as a foreign terrorist organisation funded by foreign individuals. 

According to him, though the terrorist group is also getting help from Nigerians, its leadership is foreign. 

He said it shows the terrorists have no stake in Nigeria, NAN reports. 

He said, “It is very clear that ISWAP are foreigners coming to invade our country which we will never allow to happen.

“That’s why I want to encourage those of them, especially those members that are with them to pull out and understand that they have no stake in what those guys are doing.

“They don’t wish the country well they don’t wish themselves well and we will never allow any foreigner step an inch on ground in Nigeria."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Military Abandoned Us After Air Force Fighter Jet Killed Eight Of Our People— Yobe Community Youth Leader
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Military Remembering Alex Badeh, His Birth, Military Training — And That N3.97bn Corruption Trial
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military NAF Buries Five Pilots Killed During Boko Haram Operations
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Seeking Media Attention, Says Borno Governor
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CCTV Footage of Soldiers Storming The Residence of Rivers State Commissioner
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: Gun-Wielding Soldiers Invade Rivers Commissioner's House Through The Kitchen
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military New Joint Task Force Commander In The Niger Delta Promises Oil Thieves 'No Mercy, Tough Time'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Taxes Value-Added Tax Controversy Shows Why Nigerian Government Should Diversify Economy — Political Movement
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Insurgency Sit-At-Home: Stop Causing Economic Hardship In South-East, Take Over Abuja Streets— Ohanaeze Tells IPOB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Rap Star Accuses Police Of Stealing Her Car In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Opposition Party Calls For Resignation, Probe of Nigeria's Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Over Massive Looting Allegations
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Military Abandoned Us After Air Force Fighter Jet Killed Eight Of Our People— Yobe Community Youth Leader
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Now Paying $500 Per Black American to Stage Pro-Buhari March In New York— Secessionist Leader
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Nigeria Police Shoot At Julius Berger Construction Workers In Rivers, One Killed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Of Bye-Elections And The Isoko South Constituency 1 BUY-Election, By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy What Nigerian Government Will Do About Rivers, Lagos To Win Value-Added Tax War— Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari Regime To Challenge Igboho’s N20Billion Human Rights Win, May File Fresh Charges
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics British Nigerian Equalities Minister In UK Says She 'Doesn't Care About Colonialism' In Leaked Messages
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ten Killed In Katsina Community By Bandits Residents Vow Were Dropped By Army Green Helicopter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad