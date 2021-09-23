Nigerian Army Reacts To Video Of Female Soldier Dehumanising Corps Member In Cross River

The Nigerian Army has reacted to a trending video of a female commissioned officer, Lieutenant Chika Viola Anele, punishing a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, in Cross River State after an alleged argument between the duo.

A Nigerian journalist and human rights activist, Agba Jalingo, had shared a video on his Facebook page showing the officer pouring an unknown white substance on the kneeling corps member after which she hit her with a bowl.



"#JusticeForIfenyinwa. This is what a commissioned female Army officer, Lt. Chika Viola Anele, did to a youth corps member, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, serving at the 13 Brigade headquarters in Calabar after having an argument,” Jalingo had posted.

“We understand that the leadership in 13 Brigade are working to kill the matter. Let us make the officer very popular for all the wrong reasons. Share the video until it gets to the Chief of Army Staff and that Chika girl is brought to book."

Reacting in a statement, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director Army Public Relations condemned the act describing it as “unprofessional.”

He urged members of the public to continue to report such infractions to the force while he apologised to the affected corps member, her family members, friends, National Youth Service Corps and to Nigerians in general for the unwholesome treatment while promising to ensure justice.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Army has taken cognizance of a video clip currently making the rounds on the social media, where a female officer was seen dehumanizing a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Calabar, Cross River State. This act is not only condemnable but unprofessional and against established precepts of discipline in the NA.

“The NA has remained undoubtedly the pride of the nation, a symbol of national unity that has consistently been in the vanguard of respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

“It is against this premise that the NA condemns this unimaginable level of infraction by personnel in its ranks. The NA therefore condemns in strong terms, this act of gross misconduct. Undoubtedly, the officer's actions have caused the NA monumental embarrassment and are highly regrettable.

“For the records, the ugly incident happened in 13 Brigade, Calabar. The Brigade Commander immediately instituted an investigation and the officer involved has been identified and sanctioned on the interim and would be made to undergo regimental orders (trial) in line with the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

“The NA wishes to reiterate and assure the general public that such infractions would not be tolerated from its personnel.”

