Police Arrest 3 Kidnap Kingpins Involved In Abduction Of Bethel School Students In Kaduna

The suspects, clad in military camouflage, were paraded by the Force Public Relations Officers, Frank Mba, at the headquarters of defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 23, 2021

 

Men of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested three kingpins involved in the kidnap of over 100 students of Bethel Baptist school, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

 

The suspects, clad in military camouflage, were paraded by the Force Public Relations Officers, Frank Mba, at the headquarters of defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja.

According to the suspects – Adamu Bello, Isiaku Lawal and Muazu Abubakar – 25 kidnappers were involved in the operation.

 

They said they carried out the operation in a desperate bid to get money.

 

Abubakar, a 27-year-old suspect, said, “Twenty-five of us carried out the operation. We kidnapped 136 students and I got N100,000 share from the money.”

 

Recall that in the early hours of Monday, 5th July, 2021, bandits stormed the school in Damishi, Kaduna, and abducted over 100 students.

 

Some students of the school regained their freedom while others ran away and another set were freed on health grounds.

 

As of August 7, it was learnt that at least 80 students were left with the abductors, while about N60 million had been spent on paying ransom by parents to secure the release of some of the students. 

 

Twenty days later, bandits released 32 more students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Journalist Narrates How Operatives Of Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Broke Into Her Home At 2am Like Armed Robbers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Dismiss Nine Senior Officers For Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME ‘You’re A Walking Corpse’ — Twitter User Threatens To Kill Kadari Ahmed For 'Converting To Christianity'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Lawyer Sues NSCDC For 'Extrajudicial Killing' Of 46-Year-Old Who 'Violated' His Eight-Year-Old Daughter
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Investigating FIRS Staff Over Fraudulent Payment Of Travel Allowance
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Smiles For The Cameras As CCT Members Arrive Late For Judgement
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Sit-At-Home: Stop Causing Economic Hardship In South-East, Take Over Abuja Streets— Ohanaeze Tells IPOB
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Names Of 45 Out Of 400 Suspected Boko Haram Sponsors Buhari Government Is Hiding From Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Who Threatened June 12 Protesters Loses Brother To Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News TakeItBack Movement Condemns Killing Of Plateau Poly Student, Demands Trial Of Policeman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive BUSTED: How Nigeria’s Attorney-General Malami Released Over 300 ‘Powerful’ Boko Haram Sponsors After Collecting Bribes, Left Only Foot Soldiers In Detention
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Schooling in Nigeria a scam? By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics BUSTED: How Terror-linked Minister, Pantami Accepted Federal University’s Professorship Five Months Before Appointment By Institution
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: One Year After, Protesters Languish Behind Cells, Says Civic Group, EiE
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Army Reacts To Video Of Female Soldier Dehumanising Corps Member In Cross River
0 Comments
3 Seconds Ago
Politics 5G Network For Deployment In Nigeria By January 2022 – Minister
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Federal Legislators Ask Buhari Government To Secure Release Of Nigerians Illegally Detained Abroad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics You Displayed Ignorance, Betrayal – IPOB Slams Speaker Gbajabiamila For Comparing Agitation Groups With Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad