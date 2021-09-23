TakeItBack Movement Condemns Delay Tactics In Trial Of #EndSARS Protesters Detained For 10 Months

The Oyo State chapter of the TakeItBack Movement says about 11 #EndSARS protesters are currently languishing at a correctional centre in the state.

The group in a statement by its Coordinator said the 11 persons had been in detention since last November, 10 months ago.



It frowned at what it described as long and delay tactics allegedly being played out in the trial of suspects.

The statement read, “The entire members of TakeItBack movement in Oyo State frown at the long and delay tactics playing out in the trial of #FreeOyo11. These persons have been in detention since November 2020 in which they were tortured for 13 days at Dugbe former SARS office before they were dumped at Abolongo medium prison, Oyo.

“They were first charged before a Magistrate Court and later, they were transferred to the state High Court.

“#FreeOyo11 was charged on 3rd of February 2021, with file number I/36C/21 before Justice Moshood Abass of Court 2. They have spent over 10 months at the prison with no good adequate provision by the state government. #FreeOyo11 was languishing in prison for crimes unknown to them, while those people that ought to be prosecuted are walking freely in the society.

“Protest is every citizen’s right, and no one can infringe on #FreeOyo11 right to free and fair hearing as citizens of Nigeria. We hereby call the attention of people to the delay tactics being played out in the trial of #FreeOyo11.

“We appeal to the Justice Moshood Abass to serve justice and grant these innocent youths free and fair hearing and use all power within his reach to serve #FreeOyo11 justice before he will resume at his new promoted office in which he is expected to resume by October 5, 2021.

“Our demands; #FreeOyo11 trial should not exceed this month September to avoid reassign of the trial to another justice in which is the reason why the prosecuting team are using delay tactics so that the innocent will continue to suffer in prison for a crime not committed.

“That the prosecuting team should let the law take its full course for free and fair trial to take place. The court should prosecute the last “police” witness for unprofessional and threat of lives of the suspects which take place on September 23, 2021, in the court vicinity during which he said, “If I had known that this is how it will be, we would have wasted you people” as reported by witnesses.”

A source had in June told SaharaReporters that the Oyo State Government was aware about the trial, but the government insisted that the prosecution was being undertaken by the Federal government.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has also been drawing public attention to the case.

"There’re 11 #EndSARS protesters imprisoned at the Federal prison in Oyo, these youngsters have languished in prison for about 9 months without reprieve, they were not even produced in court today,” one of Sowore’s tweets read.

"We’ve alerted you to this but your people claim it feds (federal government) prosecuting. Your AGF should take over and discontinue the trial. We can’t wait for these injustices to go on. Let our people go FreeOyo11 Now."

SaharaReporters had reported how a lady, Adesina Adekemi, urged Nigerians to help her get back her brother, Adesina Ayobami Ademuyiwa, who was taken away by the Nigeria police ten months ago for participating in the #EndSARS protest.

The lady took to her Facebook page to seek a loan of N300,000 for her brother's bail, noting that a lawyer said his bail had been set at N300,000.