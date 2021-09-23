TakeItBack Movement Condemns Killing Of Plateau Poly Student, Demands Trial Of Policeman

The TakeItBack Students' movement has condemned the police shooting of protesting students of Plateau State Polytechnic which resulted in the death of a student.

The group described the event as unfortunate, while stating that the right to protest is a recognised human right enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.



According to the group, it is a misuse of power for security operatives to shoot at students who were protesting peacefully.

The group said the offending officer should be prosecuted and justice be served.

In a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, the group said, “The attention of the TakeItBack Students' movement has been drawn to an awful incident that happened at the Plateau State Polytechnic, Plateau State, where security operatives opened fire on students protesting peacefully.

“We find this report so disheartening and consider the behaviour of the security operatives totally barbaric and condemnable. The right to protest is a recognized human right enshrined in the Nigerian constitution. Hence, it is the duty of any security operatives to uphold this right. It is indeed an embarrassing act and a total misuse of power for any security operatives to shoot at peaceful protesters.

“We demand for a prompt investigation of the security personnel involved in this act and also call that the culprit be prosecuted and justice is ensured.

“Also, we commiserate with the family of the bereaved and promise to join hands with every progressive move to ensure that the culprit is brought to book.

“We also commend the sagacity of the students of Plateau State Polytechnic for how they have stood their ground and expressed their displeasure peacefully. However, it is important for the students to remain strong and never allow their voices to be repressed by the oppressive actions of the state.

“TakeItBack Students' movement will surely put in their best behind the progressive struggle to ensure it doesn't end in vain, and as well ensure that the injured and murdered student get justice as deserved.”