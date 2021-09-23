TRENDING: Nigerian Female Soldier Caught On Camera Dehumanising, Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance

In the video, the officer is seen pouring an unknown white substance on the kneeling corps member after which she hit her with a bowl.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 23, 2021

A female commissioned army officer identified as Lt. Chika Viola Anele, has been caught on camera punishing a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia in Cross River State after an alleged argument between the duo.

Nigerian journalist and human rights activist, Agba Jalingo, who shared the video on his Facebook page on Thursday, said the incident happened at the 13 Brigade headquarters in Calabar.

In the video, the officer is seen pouring an unknown white substance on the kneeling corps member after which she hit her with a bowl. 

"#JusticeForIfenyinwa. This is what a commissioned female Army officer, Lt. Chika Viola Anele, did to a youth corps member, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, serving at the 13 Brigade headquarters in Calabar after having an argument,” Jalingo posted.

“We understand that the leadership in 13 Brigade are working to kill the matter. Let us make the officer very popular for all the wrong reasons.

“Share the video until it gets to the Chief of Army Staff and that Chika girl is brought to book."

Saharareporters, New York

