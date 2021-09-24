Buhari Government Issues Security Alert Ahead Of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary

The Nigerian government has alerted the general public to heightened security activities preparatory to the country’s 61st Independence anniversary on October 1.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja on Friday and signed by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The Minister advised residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to panic.

He advised them to go about their legitimate activities.

He urged residents to report any suspicious movement to the relevant security agencies.

There is heightened insecurity in Nigeria with insurgency, killings, abductions and other criminal activities affecting many parts of the country.

Bandits have been attacking schools and abducting students with a kind of impunity that is alarming.

Even military facilities are not spared with the invasion of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna on August 24, 2021 by bandits proving how dire the situation has become. During the invasion, two officers were killed while a Major was abducted.

"Residents are enjoined to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies through the following numbers: 09-6305396, 08031230631, 08032003557 and 122,” the statement added.