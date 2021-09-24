Federal University Owerri Alumni Kick Against Professorship Appointment For Terror-linked Isa Pantami

The leadership of the Alumni Association of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), has given the management of the institution a seven-day ultimatum to clarify the circumstances leading to the recent appointment of Dr Isa Ali Pantami as a professor in the institution.

The FUTO alumni wrote the authorities demanding why the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy who has been linked with terrorism allegations, was appointed as a professor in the school.

Isa Pantami

The association, in its letter signed by the National President, Ndubuisi Chijioke and forwarded to FUTO, conveyed serious regret over an embarrassing article tagged FUTO – “Fraudsters University of Technology Owerri” targeted at destroying the reputation and image of their Alma mater.

According to Tribune, Chijoke said that the association, rising from its NEC meeting on September 12, 2021, resolved to write to the university on the subject matter which was promptly done and by September 15, 2021, the letter from the Alumni was received by the university though without any response yet.

He said that where the FUTO management failed to respond or comply with the seven-day ultimatum, the Alumni association would be left with no other option than to act within the law and proceed with their next line of action.

“The Act is a law that requires full compliance by responsible parties and we, therefore, expect the university to respond to the 12 questions we have raised,” Chijoke stressed.

Chijioke noted that “providing these answers to the question should form the basis for further engagement, investigation or outright determination of what transpired and what options and pathway to follow to remedy this ugly situation.”

Chijioke said that if the Alumni did not get a response by the said date, after having given the University Management the opportunity to explain itself, “it will then be appropriate to draw inference from the information available to the Alumni and then take further action.”

The national president pointed out that their letter asked 12 questions which are; “To provide to FUTO Alumni Association National Executive Council the records of the proceedings of the University Governing Council meeting at which this appointment was made.

“To know the register of the Council members in attendance at the time this appointment was approved; the extant university and Nigerian University Commission’s procedure for the appointment of professors; details of the advert for this professorial position; details of the application(s) received for this position; details of the academic publications by Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami on which basis he was examined and offered this appointment; details of all other publications by Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

“The resume of Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami submitted in support of his application which details his academic records and work experience in the academia. The names of the examiners appointed and responsible for the assessments of Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami’s application and publications for the purpose of this appointment/promotion. The resume of all the professorial examiners of Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami for the purpose of this appointment.

“The report of the assessment by the professorial examiners of Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami. Any other information, documents or records considered relevant and useful on this subject matter.”