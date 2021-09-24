N20billion Judgement: Igboho’s Lawyer Reacts To Plan By Buhari Government To File Fresh Charges

Yomi Alliyu (SAN), one of the lawyers representing Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho has expressed confidence that his client will not be harassed, molested or killed by the Nigerian government.

This comes after a recent statement made by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) in New York, United States.

Sunday Igboho

Malami had said the Nigerian government may file fresh charges against Igboho after his recent victory in an Ibadan High Court.

An Oyo State High Court on September 17 granted a relief sought by the Yoruba Nation activist and ordered the Nigerian government to pay him N20 billion.

The court also dismissed an application filed by the Attorney General of the Federation, challenging its jurisdiction to hear allegations against Nigerian government agencies.

Reacting to the judgement, Malami said the Nigerian government had the right to appeal the judgement or file a fresh charge.

He was quoted as saying, “As far as this matter is concerned, which court is it that has the jurisdiction to determine it? And as you rightly know, obedient to court orders and court judgments.

“But then you have to understand within the context of such obedience that there are associated rights and interests that are vested in the Federal Government.

“Inclusive of rights of appealing against a judgment, inclusive of the right to file an application for setting aside the purported judgment and order.

“And indeed, inclusive of the possibility of filing a fresh action if indeed the jurisdiction of the court that was alleged to have indeed handed that judgment is an issue.

“So, we are doing the needful in terms of looking at the law as it exists and then working within the context of the law in ensuring that justice is done as far as the contending issues between the parties are concerned.”

Reacting to what Malami said, Alliyu posted on Facebook, “#SundayIgbohosRights Hon AGF, Malam Malami SAN, finally agreed that he would abide by the judgment of Ibadan High Court pending the time he will either apply to set the judgment aside or file a new application(?) or file a fresh charge or appeal the judgement! Meaning our client, CHIEF SUNDAY ADEYEMO A.K.A IGBOHO OOSA, will not be harassed, molested or even killed until the Federal Government makes up his mind on what it will do!

“However, one wonders what fresh application or charge MLBS Malami SAN, is referring to!

“We wish him safe trip back to Nigeria from New York where a foreign journalist confronted him with the N20 billion judgment we got against DSS and himself.”