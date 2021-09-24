Nigerian Polytechnic Bans Students From Driving, Bringing Cars To Campus

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, has banned students from bringing cars the school campus.

This was made known in a circular dated September 22, 2021, and signed by its Registrar, G.E. Ihiokhan.

The circular stated that the measure followed “disturbing reports” received by the institution’s management on reckless driving and illegal packing by students.

It reads: "Management has received disturbing reports on the reckless driving of cars on campus by students. They drive against traffic rules, park cars on designated official car lots for staff, and speed across bumps with reckless abandonment, thereby, endangering the lives and property of both staff and students on campus. Management seriously frowns at this ugly trend, which is increasing by the day and has, therefore, decided to put an end to it forthwith.

"Consequently, Management has hereby directed that all cars belonging to students should be banned from entering into the campus henceforth, till the end of the ongoing examinations,"

"Only staff and students riding on their personal or commercial motorcycles with proper identification, would be allowed into the campus. Also, visitors that have official business to transact on campus, would be allowed access with their vehicles after proper identification."

SaharaReporters recalls that in March 2021, the same institution banned students from driving private cars on campus.

A circular dated March 9, 2021, and signed by G. E. Ihiokhan, its Registrar stated that the measure followed “intelligence reports” received by the institution’s management.

“Following intelligence reports received by management, it has become expedient to put the following measures in place with effect from Wednesday, 10th March 2021,” the circular read.

“Students are not to bring in their vehicles in the campus; Security check will be carried out by both staff of the security unit and the police at the various entrance point of the Polytechnic.”

The circular advised all students to always have their identity cards with them while on the school’s campus.

In April, the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State banned the use of cars and power bikes by students of the institution on campus.

In a circular dated Thursday, April 15, 2021, the school's management stated that this was necessary in order to safeguard the lives of students and staff from students who drive with ‘reckless abandon’.

The circular, signed by the registrar of the institution, O. O. Fakorede, noted that the school's management had received complaints from both students and staff of the institution hence the ban.

The ban was said to be effective immediately.

The circular read: “Ban on use of cars and power bikes by students. The College management has observed that students who own cars and power bikes drive their cars and ride their power bikes on campus with reckless abandon.

“Management has equally received complaints from both students and staff on this act of indiscipline.

“As a consequence of this, and in order to safeguard the lives of students and staff, management hereby bans students from bringing their cars or power bikes into the College premises.

“The ban is effective immediately. Students concerned are advised to comply with this directive.”

The management of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, had also allegedly banned students from driving cars on school premises.

According to a banner shared on social media, students' cars are banned from entry due to security reasons.