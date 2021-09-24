Ondo Police Arrest Dog For Biting University Student’s Private Parts

The dog was said to have bitten the student on Thursday evening at a popular off-campus hostel around the institution’s permanent site.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 24, 2021

A Boerboel dog, named Charlie, has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force for biting the private parts of a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko in Ondo State.

The dog was said to have bitten the student on Thursday evening at a popular off-campus hostel around the institution’s permanent site. 

The dog owner was said to be training it with the aim of making it mate with another friend’s own. 

It was in the process of training that Charlie got aggressive and aimed at the friend’s private part. 

The victim was subsequently rushed to the hospital where doctors are currently battling to help him.

The police were later called in to arrest dog.

A picture seen by SaharaReporters showed the dog being chained to a police van.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigerian Government Gave Indicted Cocaine Trafficker Multi-million Dollar Contract To Supply Passports To Citizens
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Use Your Position To Stabilise West Africa – UN Secretary-General Tells Buhari
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics Civil society, SERAP Urges UN To Order Buhari To Lift Twitter Ban In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Suspended DCP Abba Kyari's Policemen Tricked Me, Failed To Arrest Suspected Fraudsters – Nigerian Businessman Laments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Student Group Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Trigger-happy Policemen Who Shot At Protesting Students In Abia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Bans Students From Driving, Bringing Cars To Campus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigerian Government Gave Indicted Cocaine Trafficker Multi-million Dollar Contract To Supply Passports To Citizens
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Use Your Position To Stabilise West Africa – UN Secretary-General Tells Buhari
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
News Gunmen Kill Community Leader In Delta As Government Imposes Curfew
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Civil society, SERAP Urges UN To Order Buhari To Lift Twitter Ban In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Suspended DCP Abba Kyari's Policemen Tricked Me, Failed To Arrest Suspected Fraudsters – Nigerian Businessman Laments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Student Group Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Trigger-happy Policemen Who Shot At Protesting Students In Abia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Bans Students From Driving, Bringing Cars To Campus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US Trains Nigerian Health Officials On Preparedness, Response To Pandemics
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Begs World Leaders For ‘Debts Cancellation’ At UN General Assembly
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Continue To Pay Value-Added Tax To Federal Agency, FIRS – Finance Minister Begs Nigerian Taxpayers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How Nigeria's Ex-immigration Boss, Babandede Promoted Northern Interests, Passport Racketeering In Office — Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Court Remands Lagos Policeman Who Killed 18-year-old Admission Seeker, Monsurat
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad