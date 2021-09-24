Stop The Genocide – IPOB Warns Nigerian Police Over Raids, Killing Of Ebonyi Youths Labelled As Biafran Militias

The Indigenous People of Biafra has accused the Nigerian security operatives attached to Ebonyi of arresting and killing youths in the state.

According to the group, the victims were labelled members of its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and taken to a slaughterhouse for murder.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The pro-Biafra secessionist group revealed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Friday.

Powerful noted that Ebonyi youths were being killed by security agents because of an incident in which an irate mob burnt the guest house of one Okechukwu Onyibe, the owner of Bosco Hotel last Saturday.

Recall that the police in Ebonyi on Tuesday arrested 10 persons for allegedly setting ablaze the house of the chairman of the Abakaliki Local Government Area, Emmanuel Nwangele.

In a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Friday, IPOB condemned the action of the police saying it was carrying out "indiscriminate arrests of Biafran youths in Ebonyi State."

The statement partly read, "We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, strongly condemn the action of the Nigerian security operatives embarking on mass and indiscriminate arrests of Biafran youths in Ebonyi State particularly in Ebia Unuhu community, and tagging them Eastern Security Network operatives and IPOB members to kill them.

"This evil agenda was in retaliation of the mob action by youths against one Bosco hotel in Abakaliki suspected to be involved in some unwholesome activities.

"The owner of the Bosco Hotel hails from Ebia Unuhu. His community people accused him of masterminding the killing of one man and decided to burn down his hotel. Now, the mob has been tagged ESN and IPOB members. The security agencies went to his community to make random arrests, branding the arrested victims ESN and IPOB members

"The attitude of the Nigeria security agencies with the collaboration of traitors in Biafra land to demonise IPOB and ESN and unleash terror on innocent Biafra youths must stop.

"Fulani bandits and terrorists ravage the North and Northern youths are not harrased or even arrested for the atrocities of these killers but anytime there is any issue in Biafra land, innocent Biafran youths are made to pay for what they know nothing about. It's wickedness taken too far.

"Nigeria should stop killing Biafran youths especially of Igbo extraction branding them ESN and IPOB. This secret genocide must stop.

"Well we understand their desperation. They know Biafra is about to be fully restored, that is why they want to kill as many youths as they can before we leave Nigeria but our God will frustrate them. World leaders know IPOB and ESN are not terrorists. The music will soon play to our delight.

"Nigeria security agencies created terrorists group which they use to carry out terrorists activities in Biafra land in their desperation to implicate IPOB and ESN."