United Nations’ Silence Is Killing Us – Yoruba Nation, Biafran Agitators Stage Grand Protest In New York

Meanwhile, some people also gathered themselves to stage counter-protests at the headquarters of the United Nations as President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the UN General Assembly.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 24, 2021

The Yoruba Nation, Middle Belt and Biafran agitators staged a grand protest on Friday, saying the silence of the United Nations on the self-determination efforts of Nigerians was no longer golden. 

Meanwhile, some people also gathered themselves to stage counter-protests at the headquarters of the United Nations as President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the UN General Assembly.  

While the agitators of Yoruba Nation and Biafra continued their protests, the other group under OneNation also held theirs. 

The Yoruba Nation and Biafra agitators earlier resumed their protest at the headquarters of the United Nations before moving to the Nigerian Embassy.

They held placards bearing various inscriptions and chanting “UN do something, your silence is killing us’, and ‘help Nigeria to save lives’ among others. 

One of the protesters, identified as TJ, said, “We want them to know what Nigeria is all about. UN needs to intervene to rescue the situation.”

Another protester, Omo Oba added that the protest is to show that people are being oppressed in Nigeria.

“This is for all that are oppressed, hungry on the streets of Nigeria, those who want to live a humane lifestyle,” she said. 

Meanwhile, the OneNigeria group on the other hand held placards to promote to the activities of Buhari and preaching unity in Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigerian Government Gave Indicted Cocaine Trafficker Multi-million Dollar Contract To Supply Passports To Citizens
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Use Your Position To Stabilise West Africa – UN Secretary-General Tells Buhari
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics Civil society, SERAP Urges UN To Order Buhari To Lift Twitter Ban In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Begs World Leaders For ‘Debts Cancellation’ At UN General Assembly
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How Nigeria's Ex-immigration Boss, Babandede Promoted Northern Interests, Passport Racketeering In Office — Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’ll Crush Boko Haram Terrorists – Buhari Tells World Leaders At UN Assembly
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigerian Government Gave Indicted Cocaine Trafficker Multi-million Dollar Contract To Supply Passports To Citizens
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Use Your Position To Stabilise West Africa – UN Secretary-General Tells Buhari
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
News Gunmen Kill Community Leader In Delta As Government Imposes Curfew
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Civil society, SERAP Urges UN To Order Buhari To Lift Twitter Ban In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Suspended DCP Abba Kyari's Policemen Tricked Me, Failed To Arrest Suspected Fraudsters – Nigerian Businessman Laments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Student Group Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Trigger-happy Policemen Who Shot At Protesting Students In Abia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Bans Students From Driving, Bringing Cars To Campus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US Trains Nigerian Health Officials On Preparedness, Response To Pandemics
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Begs World Leaders For ‘Debts Cancellation’ At UN General Assembly
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Continue To Pay Value-Added Tax To Federal Agency, FIRS – Finance Minister Begs Nigerian Taxpayers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How Nigeria's Ex-immigration Boss, Babandede Promoted Northern Interests, Passport Racketeering In Office — Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ondo Police Arrest Dog For Biting University Student’s Private Parts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad