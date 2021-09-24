United Nations’ Silence Is Killing Us – Yoruba Nation, Biafran Agitators Stage Grand Protest In New York

The Yoruba Nation, Middle Belt and Biafran agitators staged a grand protest on Friday, saying the silence of the United Nations on the self-determination efforts of Nigerians was no longer golden.

Meanwhile, some people also gathered themselves to stage counter-protests at the headquarters of the United Nations as President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the UN General Assembly.



While the agitators of Yoruba Nation and Biafra continued their protests, the other group under OneNation also held theirs.

The Yoruba Nation and Biafra agitators earlier resumed their protest at the headquarters of the United Nations before moving to the Nigerian Embassy.

They held placards bearing various inscriptions and chanting “UN do something, your silence is killing us’, and ‘help Nigeria to save lives’ among others.

One of the protesters, identified as TJ, said, “We want them to know what Nigeria is all about. UN needs to intervene to rescue the situation.”

Another protester, Omo Oba added that the protest is to show that people are being oppressed in Nigeria.

“This is for all that are oppressed, hungry on the streets of Nigeria, those who want to live a humane lifestyle,” she said.

Meanwhile, the OneNigeria group on the other hand held placards to promote to the activities of Buhari and preaching unity in Nigeria.