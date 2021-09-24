UPDATE: Youth Corps Member Dehumanised By Nigerian Female Soldier Forced To Leave Cross River Immediately

This followed the arrest of Lieutenant Anele by the Military Police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2021

The authorities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Cross River State have asked a corps member, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelis, who was assaulted by a female commissioned army officer, Lieutenant Chika Viola Anele, to leave the state.

A Nigerian journalist and human rights activist, Agba Jalingo, had shared a video on his Facebook page showing the officer pouring an unknown white substance on the kneeling corps member after which she hit her with a bowl.

"JusticeForIfenyinwa. This is what a commissioned female Army officer, Lt. Chika Viola Anele, did to a youth corps member, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, serving at the 13 Brigade headquarters in Calabar after having an argument,” Jalingo had posted.

“We understand that the leadership in 13 Brigade are working to kill the matter. Let us make the officer very popular for all the wrong reasons.

“Share the video until it gets to the Chief of Army Staff and that Chika girl is brought to book." See Also Military Nigerian Army Reacts To Video Of Female Soldier Dehumanising Corps Member In Cross River 0 Comments 18 Hours Ago

 A source told SaharaReporters that Fidelia, who is attached to the 13 Brigade Command, Calabar as her primary place of assignment, has been asked to leave town immediately for "safety reasons".

 "She has been given transportation to leave town by road immediately," the source added.

This followed the arrest of Lieutenant Anele by the Military Police.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Army Reacts To Video Of Female Soldier Dehumanising Corps Member In Cross River
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Attahiru Dies In Plane Crash
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Who Threatened June 12 Protesters Loses Brother To Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military South Sudanese Rebels Attack The Northern Town Of Nasir
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Army Presents Unverified “Lt. Col” To Refute Petition Against Military Hierarchy
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides ARG Issues Stern Warning Over Poll Shift
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News VIDEO: 'Even Animals Can’t Live Well In My Area'– Nigerian Laments Deplorable Condition Of Roads In Ogun
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigeria’s Youth Service Corps ‘Investigates’ Case Of Pamphlets Advising Corps Members To Befriend Their Abductors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Buhari Government Issues Security Alert Ahead Of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Fails To Resume As ‘Owerri Varsity Professor’ Six Months After He Promised To Assume Duty
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Akwa Ibom Governor Set To Lavish Taxpayers’ Money On Programme For 'Anointed' Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Three Groups Of Protesters To Storm UN Headquarters In New York As Buhari Addresses General Assembly
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Customs Service Seizes Over 200 Motorcycles From Bandits In Buhari’s Home State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How IPOB’s Sit-at-home Order Caused My Sister’s Death, Nigerian Man Laments
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria Police Shoot At Students Protesting Against Gang-rape Of 18-Year-Old Colleague By Cops
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News VIDEO: Non-Nigerian Man In US Confirms SaharaReporters' Story, Confesses He Was Paid Be Pro-Buhari Protester
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Women Allegedly Selling Fuel To Bandits In President Buhari’s Home State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian University Threatens To Suspend Male Students With Dreadlocks, Earrings, And Females Bearing Cleavages
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad