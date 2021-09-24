UPDATE: Youth Corps Member Dehumanised By Nigerian Female Soldier Forced To Leave Cross River Immediately

The authorities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Cross River State have asked a corps member, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelis, who was assaulted by a female commissioned army officer, Lieutenant Chika Viola Anele, to leave the state.

A Nigerian journalist and human rights activist, Agba Jalingo, had shared a video on his Facebook page showing the officer pouring an unknown white substance on the kneeling corps member after which she hit her with a bowl.

"JusticeForIfenyinwa. This is what a commissioned female Army officer, Lt. Chika Viola Anele, did to a youth corps member, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, serving at the 13 Brigade headquarters in Calabar after having an argument,” Jalingo had posted.

“We understand that the leadership in 13 Brigade are working to kill the matter. Let us make the officer very popular for all the wrong reasons.

"Share the video until it gets to the Chief of Army Staff and that Chika girl is brought to book."

A source told SaharaReporters that Fidelia, who is attached to the 13 Brigade Command, Calabar as her primary place of assignment, has been asked to leave town immediately for "safety reasons".

"She has been given transportation to leave town by road immediately," the source added.

This followed the arrest of Lieutenant Anele by the Military Police.