We're Starving To Death, Paid N1000 Monthly – Nigerian Pensioners Cry Out

SaharaReporters gathered that the pensioners’ impediment is the erroneous computing of their gratuity and pension as recognised by the Pension Act Cap 346 of 1990. Rather than this, the Mint resorted to use of the pension trust deed against the above Pension Act.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 24, 2021

Some pensioners of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Plc have appealed to the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to come to their aid and save them from dying of hunger. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the pensioners’ impediment is the erroneous computing of their gratuity and pension as recognised by the Pension Act Cap 346 of 1990. Rather than this, the Mint resorted to use of the pension trust deed against the above Pension Act.

“We’ve been in court but so many of those involved in this case are already dying from hunger. Unfortunately, the retired benefits have been withheld for years,” one of the victims told SaharaReporters. 

He added that most of them had received and were still receiving only N1000 per month.

“I worked with the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Plc at Victoria Island, Lagos, for 16 years. So, they retired about 2000 of us compulsorily in 1995 and ever since then, our case has been in court. And there is no green light at all. Due to this, many have lost their lives. We were been paid a token of N500 monthly before but it was amended five years ago to N1000 per month. 

“This case I told you about has been hijacked by some influential men in the society.”

He pleaded with the federal government to put a stop to the bitter experience they had been subjected to for years.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigerian Government Gave Indicted Cocaine Trafficker Multi-million Dollar Contract To Supply Passports To Citizens
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Use Your Position To Stabilise West Africa – UN Secretary-General Tells Buhari
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Civil society, SERAP Urges UN To Order Buhari To Lift Twitter Ban In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Suspended DCP Abba Kyari's Policemen Tricked Me, Failed To Arrest Suspected Fraudsters – Nigerian Businessman Laments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Student Group Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Trigger-happy Policemen Who Shot At Protesting Students In Abia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Bans Students From Driving, Bringing Cars To Campus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EXPOSED: How Nigerian Government Gave Indicted Cocaine Trafficker Multi-million Dollar Contract To Supply Passports To Citizens
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Use Your Position To Stabilise West Africa – UN Secretary-General Tells Buhari
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
News Gunmen Kill Community Leader In Delta As Government Imposes Curfew
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Civil society, SERAP Urges UN To Order Buhari To Lift Twitter Ban In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Suspended DCP Abba Kyari's Policemen Tricked Me, Failed To Arrest Suspected Fraudsters – Nigerian Businessman Laments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Student Group Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Trigger-happy Policemen Who Shot At Protesting Students In Abia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Bans Students From Driving, Bringing Cars To Campus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US Trains Nigerian Health Officials On Preparedness, Response To Pandemics
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Begs World Leaders For ‘Debts Cancellation’ At UN General Assembly
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Continue To Pay Value-Added Tax To Federal Agency, FIRS – Finance Minister Begs Nigerian Taxpayers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How Nigeria's Ex-immigration Boss, Babandede Promoted Northern Interests, Passport Racketeering In Office — Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ondo Police Arrest Dog For Biting University Student’s Private Parts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad