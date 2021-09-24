We're Starving To Death, Paid N1000 Monthly – Nigerian Pensioners Cry Out

Some pensioners of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Plc have appealed to the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to come to their aid and save them from dying of hunger.

SaharaReporters gathered that the pensioners’ impediment is the erroneous computing of their gratuity and pension as recognised by the Pension Act Cap 346 of 1990. Rather than this, the Mint resorted to use of the pension trust deed against the above Pension Act.

“We’ve been in court but so many of those involved in this case are already dying from hunger. Unfortunately, the retired benefits have been withheld for years,” one of the victims told SaharaReporters.

He added that most of them had received and were still receiving only N1000 per month.

“I worked with the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Plc at Victoria Island, Lagos, for 16 years. So, they retired about 2000 of us compulsorily in 1995 and ever since then, our case has been in court. And there is no green light at all. Due to this, many have lost their lives. We were been paid a token of N500 monthly before but it was amended five years ago to N1000 per month.

“This case I told you about has been hijacked by some influential men in the society.”

He pleaded with the federal government to put a stop to the bitter experience they had been subjected to for years.