20 Nigerian Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Ambush In Borno

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2021

About 20 soldiers have been killed and several others missing after an ambush by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād in the Marte area of Borno State.

A military source told SaharaReporters gathered that the attack took place in Marte town on Friday.

File photo used to illustrate story

According to him, the soldiers were on their way to Maiduguri, the state capital before the terrorists struck.

He also stated, “There was another ambush again on Friday. Ambush is the most difficult fight. We lost 20 soldiers. The ambush happened to Marte.”

The source added that two gun trucks were burnt and two others were stolen by the militants during the attack.

He said, “Two gun trunks were burnt, while two other gun trucks were taken by Boko Haram militants.”

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

Some soldiers were killed during the year when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

