Bandits Sack Two Police Stations In Zamfara, Steal Ammunition Amid Military Operations

Bandits in Zamfara State have attacked Shinkafi town, including two police facilities, shooting sporadically in the process.

According to Daily Trust, the attackers were said to have carted away arms from the ransacked police stations.

Details of the incident were sketchy at the time of going to press, as Shinkafi, like the rest of the state, is not reachable by phone due to the shutdown of telecommunication network earlier this month.

But a resident of the town who spoke from Sokoto confirmed the initial social media report on the attack, Friday morning.

He said the armed men arrived the town when residents were observing the magrib prayer at sunset and operated for over an hour.

The source stated that the attack came following a threat letter to the community earlier that day, where two bandits’ leaders near the community, Kachalla Turji and Halilu Sububu, announced a joint mission to attack Shinkafi and its environs.

Shinkafi is the last major town on the road linking Zamfara with the neighbouring Sokoto State. Bandits had in the past attacked the town at various times.

The Zamfara State police spokesperson could not be reached due to the telecom shutdown, while the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, CP Frank Mba, said he had no information about the attack.