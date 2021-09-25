Bandits Take Over Farms In Katsina, Force Villagers To Supply Fertilisers

Some farmers in Katsina State have decried the negative impact of banditry on farming activities in the state.

According to them, bandits have stopped them from going to their farms to cultivate food items.

The farmers, in an interview with Daily Trust, stated that bandits stormed their farms to either abduct them, kill them or tax them before they could even cultivate on their farms.

They further said every household in the Batsarin-Alhaji area had to pay N500 to the bandits from the last farming season.

Thereafter, the bandits demanded that the villagers supply them with fertilisers.

The villagers had to tax themselves to purchase the fertilisers.

A 65-year-old farmer, Sa’adu Nuhu Batsari, said he stopped tilling three of his farms of 20 hectares each for over two years due to insecurity, lamenting that the heightened banditry is driving both big and subsistence farmers out of farming.

“Once you’re on the farm these people would come and abduct, kill or harass you. I abandoned my farms that are deep inside the bush and now work on the one close to town that is only two hectares. The constant threat stopped me from going to the farm,” he said.

The Chairman of Batsari Local Development Association, Sani Muslim Batsari, lamented that he has been forced to stop cultivating his big farms in the bush in the last two years due to the worsening insecurity situation in Batsari.

“I was harvesting almost 300 bags, but now I harvest only 50 bags or less in my small farm that’s closer to the town.

“Bandits have taken over many forests and cleared them for farming. Some of them can harvest 3,000 bags of grains. Some villagers confided in us that these bandits have hijacked their farms without paying a kobo to them.

“Their activities are taking a toll on our well-being; they have led to a shortage of food and skyrocketing prices and lack of menial jobs for your youth as the large-scale farmers that employ hundreds of them have since abandoned the farms.

“President Buhari had, during the onset of the rainy season, assured us that we would go back to our farms this season. Alas, that has remained a mirage! I can categorically tell you that now more than 70 per cent of farmers in Batsari LG have stopped farming,” he lamented.

Another farmer in Nahuta village, Muhammed Auwal, said from the last farming season, farmers in his village were asked to pay tax to bandits to access their farms but that didn’t protect them from attacks by the bandits.

“They’d seize our cattle or motorbikes. This season, they asked our neighbouring village, Kasai, to contribute money and buy fertilizer for them which they did.

“Last season, every household in Nahuta had to pay N1,000 and we contributed more than N2 million as tax for the bandits which we delivered to them before they allowed us to farm. But this season, we’re lucky because they didn’t ask for tax from us maybe because soldiers have been deployed to our community. But villages surrounding us are still battling with these insecurity issues.”

50-year-old Dahiru Usman Wada, from Kurawa community, confirmed that bandits confiscated his two hectares farm and planted on it.

“They made ridges and planted crops; their motive is to kidnap me if I went there, so I had to leave the farm to them. I have now relocated to Batsari town and got a small farm close to the town” he said.