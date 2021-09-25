Bayelsa Police Probe Death Of 27-year-old Suspect While In Custody

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has ordered an investigation into the death of a 27-year-old robbery suspect, Goodluck Izigwe, who died while in police custody.

Earlier on Saturday, some youths of Epie and Atissa Kingdoms in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, took to the streets to protest the death of their colleagues from the Biogbolo-Epie community.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The angry youths blocked the Biogbolo-Epie section of the Mbiama-Yenagoa Road and the Isaac Boro Expressway with canopies, tyres and sticks, preventing vehicular movement.

Reacting in a statement, the police spokesperson in Bayelsa, Asinmi Butswait, said preliminary investigation showed that the deceased was the mastermind of an attack on a police patrol team.

The statement further noted that the deceased was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery incident that occurred on Tuesday at Biogbolo, Yenagoa.

Some hoodlums were said to have attacked a police patrol team and reportedly injured one Inspector Ugbotor Sunday and carted away his rifle.

“Oviekeme was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at about 3 a.m. and while in police custody; he was observed to be running high temperature and was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died.

“The Commissioner of Police condoles with the family of the deceased and assures the general public that investigation had begun and the outcome would be made public,’’ the statement noted.

The statement added that Echeng directed that an autopsy be conducted on the remains of the deceased to determine the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, Vanguard reports that elders of the Biogbolo community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa have condemned the arrest and unlawful detention of its indigenes by the police.

The paramount ruler of the community, King Michael Ibu, said that the indigenes of the community who were arrested on Tuesday had been detained since then without being charged to court or stating the reason for their arrest.

He said the police denied access to the detained indigenes when members of the community visited their station on Thursday, stressing that the community was deeply concerned about the wellbeing of its members.

According to him, the incident had greatly unsettled the people of his community who he said now lived in fear of being arrested and detained illegally.

The paramount ruler, called on Bayelsa governor, his deputy, the member representing Yelga Constituency One at the House of Assembly, Oforji Oboku, and the traditional institution to intervene in the matter and help to secure the release of members of his community.

On his part, the Community Development Committee Chairman, Omosinivi Ogbara, stated that as a community, Biogbolo worked hand-in-glove with the police to ensure that the area was secured.

Ogbara said he wondered why the police would arrest members of the community without stating their offence or even charging them to court.