Buhari Departs New York Amid Protests By Nigerians, Groups

Buhari's visit to the US had been riddled with protests and counter-protests.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, departed New York, United States, for Nigeria.

The President arrived in the United States during the week for the 76th United Nations General Assembly, held at the UN Headquarters.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that a “One Nigeria” group, allegedly paid by the government clashed with the anti-Buhari protesters and self-determination groups which were protesting against bad governance and asking for a referendum in the country.

The groups had converged at the Nigerian House on 42nd Street, 2nd Avenue, airing opposing views about the issues of insecurity in Nigeria and its unity.

The One Nigeria group members carried placards on which were written, “Stronger together”, “Unity in diversity”, “Genocide in Eastern Nigeria plain propaganda”, “Nigerians want national unity, not secession”, “Nigerian Christians not targets of genocide or ethnic cleansing”. See Also News Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly Lacked Personal Commitments, Contained Lies — Federal Lawmakers 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

They were, however, opposed by some anti-Buhari protesters who had been organising protests for days calling for a referendum to determine the fate of the country.

The protesters who are calling for self-determination alleged that the members of the One Nigeria Group were “fake” Nigerians hired to carry the flags and take pictures.

On Friday, the president spoke at the high-level General Debate of the summit ongoing at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He took to the podium to address the world leaders after President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus gave his speech.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is, ‘Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations’.

SaharaReporters, New York

