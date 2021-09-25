I’m Still Traumatised – Corps Member Dehumanised By Female Soldier Reacts

Following the publicity it received, Anele has since been arrested by the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2021

A serving corps member of the National Youth Service Corps, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, brutalised by a female commissioned army officer, Lieutenant Chika Viola Anele, after an alleged argument between the duo, said she has not recovered from the incident.

Some days ago, Nigerian journalist and human rights’ activist, Agba Jalingo, shared a video on his Facebook page showing the officer pouring an unknown white substance on the kneeling corps member after which she hit her with a bowl.

“#JusticeForIfenyinwa. This is what a commissioned female Army officer, Lt. Chika Viola Anele, did to a youth corps member, Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, serving at the 13 Brigade headquarters in Calabar after having an argument,” Jalingo had posted.

“We understand that the leadership in 13 Brigade are working to kill the matter. Let us make the officer very popular for all the wrong reasons. Share the video until it gets to the Chief of Army Staff and that Chika girl is brought to book."

 

Following the publicity it received, Anele has since been arrested by the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police.

 

Fidelia, in a video, said she was glad she had finally returned to Lagos State.

She said, "I am thankful to God for coming out of Calabar. I have received calls from different people all over Nigeria saying they saw my pictures and the way I was maltreated but I thank God I am back and safe.”

When she was asked if she was threatened or intimidated by the military authorities, she answered in the negative but noted that the military personnel were not in support of what Anele had done to her.

She added: “Ever since the incident, I haven't been myself, the trauma, each time I remember what the lady did to me, I feel embarrassed because she reduced me to nothing and the whole incident makes me feel bad.”

She also said she had nothing against the officer but would rather allow the law to take its course.

In a statement by Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director Army Public Relations condemned the act describing it as “unprofessional.”

He urged members of the public to continue to report such infractions to the force while he apologised to the affected corps member, her family members, friends, National Youth Service Corps and to Nigerians in general for the unwholesome treatment while promising to ensure justice.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXPOSED: 2023: Aisha Buhari Plots Brother’s Emergence As Adamawa Governor, Manipulates All Progressives Congress Chiefs
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Military Captures Notorious Bandits’ Leader, Goma Sama’ila
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Departs New York Amid Protests By Nigerians, Groups
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Empowerment Items For Youths, Women Hidden In Warehouse For Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Bayelsa Police Probe Death Of 27-year-old Suspect While In Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Government's Refusal To Appear In Court For Nnamdi Kanu’s Case Proves His Innocence — Lawyer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXPOSED: 2023: Aisha Buhari Plots Brother’s Emergence As Adamawa Governor, Manipulates All Progressives Congress Chiefs
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Military Captures Notorious Bandits’ Leader, Goma Sama’ila
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Departs New York Amid Protests By Nigerians, Groups
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Empowerment Items For Youths, Women Hidden In Warehouse For Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Buhari's Speech At UN Assembly Lacked Personal Commitments, Contained Lies — Federal Lawmakers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Bayelsa Police Probe Death Of 27-year-old Suspect While In Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Government's Refusal To Appear In Court For Nnamdi Kanu’s Case Proves His Innocence — Lawyer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Only Mass Action Can Liberate Nigerians From Shackles of Bad Leaders – Activists
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Calls New York Policemen On Anti-Buhari Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Ondo University Senate Should Be Fired For ‘Indecent Reasoning’ – Sowore Lambasts Draconian Policy On ‘Indecent Dressing’ Imposed On Students
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Reacts To Video Of Female Soldier Dehumanising Corps Member In Cross River
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Keeping Them Honest: Aregbesola Vs Oyetola, By 'Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad