IPOB Declares Sit-at-home October 1, Orders Removal Of Nigerian Flags

IPOB leadership will communicate to banks directly and give them reason why they must peaceful bring down the flag. Otherwise, we do it ourselves in our own way.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2021

The Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, has declared 1st October, 2021 as another sit-at-home protest which is the day of Nigeria’s independence celebration.

One of the IPOB executives, Chika Edoziem, stated this on Friday during a radio broadcast.

File Photo: IPOB members

Edoziem noted that the separatist group would lock down the entire South-East region on October 1, while calling on its members to remove all Nigerian flags mounted in "Biafra land."

He said, “The 1st of October declared total shutdown in Biafra land. There shall be no movement in Biafra land on 1st of October being Nigerian Independence day. Again from tonight, all Nigerian flags mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down; banks exempted.

“IPOB leadership will communicate to banks directly and give them reason why they must peaceful bring down the flag. Otherwise, we do it ourselves in our own way.” 

The leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has been in the detention of the Department of Security Services since the third week of June following his arrest in Kenya and repatriation to Nigeria.

