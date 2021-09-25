IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, clocked 54 on Saturday.

From records, Kanu was born on September 25, 1967, in Isiama Afara, Abia State.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

In June, the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria to face treason charges.

He was subsequently arraigned and brought before Binta Nyako, a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, who asked him to be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the court in response to his agitation for the Republic of Biafra.

The scheduled trial in July suffered a setback, with the judge adjourning till October 21.

Regardless of Kanu's confinement, some of his supporters have taken to social media to celebrate him.

See some birthday messages to Kanu below;

A post on a Facebook page, Tari Nemi, reads, “Yes, he's very handsome but he is not a model, he is a freedom fighter and a very tough one at that.

“He has faced the devil in the face and he is still marching forward and stronger than ever before...He might be in detention today but soon he will be out of zoo detention and in Biafra Free Land...Happy birthday my leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“Your type only appears once in a generation. You are not just called to fight for the liberation of the Biafran people alone but for the generality of the black race which shall bring about true peace to the world as it shall put an end to skin colour war amongst the children of men.”

Another user, Chukwu Ossy stated: “Happy Birthday to you our indefatigable leader.”

Kosisochukwu Henry said: “Happy birthday great man."

Oluchi Christy Enyinnaya posted: “He is God's wonderful gift to Ndi Igbo and to Biafrans in general. Ofu nwa Ndi Igbo na Ndi Biafra n'ile ji eme onu. Ofu onye ana ekele si unu abiala.

“And so far, the greatest Igbo man and Biafran alive. Wish him well and keep praying for him.

“I can't stop loving you so much sir. Ibu odogwu. Happy birthday to you onye Eze, His Excellency Mazi Nnamdi Kanu."

Joe Manuel Eze stated, “Today Is The Official Birthday Of Ohamadike, His excellency, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Official; Make Sure You Take His Celebration To Your Wall!

“He is worthy to be celebrated. May Your Days Be Long Onyendu, You Shall Trample Upon Serpent And Scorpion And Come Out Unhurt! We Wish You Perfect Health And Perfect freedom. Mazel Tov , Ha'shem Bless You, And Bring You Back To Us. Iseeeeeeee.”

Kanu Meek wrote, “On this date 25th September in that glorious year, a man that so much loves his people, a powerful Prince, a saviour of his people was born and his name is Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Today I pray that ChiukwuOkikeAbiama will set you free from the hands of the enemy. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Official ị ga-adị ka echi maka na echi anaghị agwụ agwụ. onye chere nke ọ ga-eme gị, ya nwụ kwa dachie ụzọ. We love you so much MNK and our prayers are always with you.

“Happy happy happy birthday to you Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ọhamadike 1 of Bịafra land...I love you so much, my leader.”