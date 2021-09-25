Nigerian Government's Refusal To Appear In Court For Nnamdi Kanu’s Case Proves His Innocence — Lawyer

In June, the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria to face treason charges.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2021

The lead counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has explained why the Federal Government is being unresponsive to the lawsuits involving them and Kanu.

In a statement on Thursday, he stated that the Federal Government knows that his client has committed no crime.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He, therefore, stated that his client will get justice because he has not committed any offence against the law based on the ruling, adding that Kanu is just a political prisoner.

He was subsequently arraigned and brought before Binta Nyako, a Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, who asked him to be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the court in response to his agitation for the Republic of Biafra.

Meanwhile, Ejiofor said his team has recorded impressive progress in the legal battle against the Nigerian Government, and that it was commended by the secessionist leader.

He also asked Kanu’s supporters to continue to pray for him, while he maintained that the pro-Biafra agitator is strong and unswerving in his commitment.

The statement read partly, “The Federal Government's reason(s) for avoiding the court, though not far-fetched may not be unconnected to their inability to offer an explanation on their monstrous and bloody invasion of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's residence on the 14th day of September 2017, wherein over 28 innocent civilians were murdered in cold blood by the invading Nigerian soldiers, and properties worth billions of Naira consequently destroyed in the process.

“Thankfully, the world is paying deserving attention to the gross human rights violations as they affect our client, as well as the continued onslaught on unarmed civilians being labelled as members of IPOB.

“It is on record that by the ruling of Justice Nyako delivered in 2017, His Lordship while ruling on our application, held that IPOB is not an Unlawful Organisation. This Ruling of the Court was not appealed against, neither was it set aside by any Superior Court.

“We are not relenting in our efforts to ensure that justice is done to our Client, he will be freed and in no distant time, because he has committed no offence known to law. He is at best, a Political Prisoner. Nevertheless, Victory will be ours in the end. I see.

“Onyendu was very much overwhelmed to receive the report on the overwhelming solidarity and unwavering support so far shown by millions of his supporters. Peaceful conduct of his fans was also relayed to him and he encouraged all and sundry to be United in one peaceful solidarity.

“We implore you all to continue to pray for him even as you remain unshaken in your support and prayers, as you have always shown within the confines of the law.

“Onyendu is very much strong in spirit and firm in his convictions. You will see him soon. We shall continue to provide regular updates as the event unfolds. Thank you all and remain blessed, Umuchineke.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

