Nigerian Military Captures Notorious Bandits’ Leader, Goma Sama’ila

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2021

The Nigerian Military has captured a dreaded bandits’ leader and cattle rustler, Alhaji Goma Sama’ila.

Samaila was arrested in Kaduna State on Friday evening.

Eyewitnesses’ reports indicated that Sama’ila was responsible for organising several thefts of cows in Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and other North-West states of Nigeria.

He was said to have participated in several abductions across the states.

Kaduna State has been plagued with several high profile kidnappings, mass murder and cattle rustling by bandits.

A source said, “Nigerian troops arrested Goma Sama’ila, one of the “most wanted” and notorious bandits’ leaders terrorising Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and other north western states in Nigeria.”

The development comes amid military interventions in the region.

SaharaReporters had reported how the Nigerian Communications Commission in a letter to all telecom operators suspended mobile communications in Zamfara and other states.

In the memo signed by the NCC and directed at the telecos, the suspension of services lasted between September 3 through September 17 in the first instance.

The commission had also said the directive was to enable relevant security agencies to carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenge in the state.

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 700 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana LGAs of the state in the last five months.

Sokoto State Government had also shut down telecommunications networks in 14 of the 23 local government areas of the state as part of the efforts to check banditry.

