BREAKING: Residents Flee As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Town

A source told SaharaReporters that the insurgents are currently in a gun duel with the troops in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2021

Boko Haram terrorists have launched an attack on residents of Babbangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe state, Northeastern Nigeria. 

Babbangida is located 50 kilometres away from Dapchi where 110 students of the Government Girls Science Technical College were abducted in February 2018.

It was gathered that residents in their numbers have since scampered into the bush for safety.

"Boko Haram terrorists are currently attacking Yobe town. They are currently attacking Babbangida, headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area in Yobe State. Residents are fleeing," the source said. 

This comes as the Army Public Relations Director, Brig. Gen. Onyeama Nwachukwu, revealed that ISWAP terrorist group has commenced a massive recruitment drive after thousands of Boko Haram insurgents 'repented' and surrendered to the military. 

The Director noted that the military would not relent in its fight against terrorism.

He, however, urged members of the public to be observant in their communities. 

The revelation comes two weeks after the State Security Service (SSS), also called the Department of State Services (DSS) asked security agencies in Kaduna to brace themselves for likely attacks.

It noted that leaders and foot soldiers of the Boko Haram terrorist sect have relocated to a forest in Southern Kaduna from Sambisa Forest.

In a memo seen by Peoples Gazette, the terrorists are said to have relocated from Sambisa Forest in Borno state to Rijana Forest in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna.

The newspaper quoted part of the memo as saying a “senior Boko Haram fighter, Ibrahim (FNU) alongside his foot soldiers” were relocating to join their counterparts “under the leadership of one Adamu Yunusu (aka Saddiqu)”.

The DSS, therefore, ordered the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to tighten security in the “aforementioned areas and environs,” adding that its operatives “should be placed on alert and report accordingly”.

According to the memo, the NSCDC was also “directed to step up surveillance and intelligence gathering on the aforementioned areas and environs”.

