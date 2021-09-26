Nigerian Law Student Kidnapped By Gunmen Found Dead

A 300 level law student of the Imo State University, Owerri, Kenneth Ibe who was abducted by gunmen, have been killed.

The student, a native of Isiala Mbano local government area of the state was reportedly killed on Friday by his abductors and his body was dumped along the road.

His friends have taken to social media to mourn him.

Chidiebube Okeoma, one of his kinsmen from Anara, on Facebook, described the killing as “dastardly ”

In his post, Okeoma said, “The killing of our brother from Isiala Mbano Local Government Area, Kenneth Ibe, a 300 law student of Imo state University today is most unfortunate.

“Those who live by sword will die by the sword. What a world. Just dimmed such a shining light. My heart bleeds.”

The police have yet to react to the incident as the police spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam was not available for comments.

