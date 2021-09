At least two persons have been reported dead on Sunday after a female driver reportedly hit a motorcycle from the rear along Hospital Road in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Two of the people on the motorcycle, reportedly died instantly.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The motorcyclist, who was the third person on the motorcycle, escaped with injuries.

The accident caused heavy traffic in the area for several hours.

According to eyewitnesses, the said driver of the car was on "top speed and driving recklessly".