Unknown Gunmen Attack Kwara Community, Kill Teenage Girl

The gunmen in large numbers started shooting indiscriminately when they entered the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2021

Some gunmen have attacked a farm settlement at Ahun village, Oro Ago, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing a teenager simply identified as Rukayat.

 

The spokesman for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Kwara State Command, Babawale Zaid Afolabi said two other persons sustained bullet wounds during the attack.

Gunmen Google

He said, “On Sunday, 26/09/2021, at about 0830 hours, some community leaders from Ahun farm settlement in Oro Ago, came to the divisional office in the area to report the incident of gunmen attack in their community.”

 

He said the gunmen in large numbers started shooting indiscriminately when they entered the community, resulting in the killing of Rukayat, a teenager who was hit by a stray bullet.

