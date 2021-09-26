What Went Wrong During My Fight With Usyk—British Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua

Joshua required medical attention after suffering a badly swollen right eye, which he admits had severely restricted his vision.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2021

British Nigerian heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has given an insight into what went wrong during his fight Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

Joshua's WBA, IBF, and WBO belts were ripped away by Usyk, who produced a masterful unanimous decision victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sky News

Joshua required medical attention after suffering a badly swollen right eye, which he admits had severely restricted his vision, Sky Sports reports.

"What went wrong? Just taking a loss, but we'll get it right," said Joshua.

"From the ninth, I couldn't see in the ninth round. Couldn't see anything really.

"My eye was shut, but it was a good experience, because in adversity, you've just got to learn to control yourself, stay on top of things, so when I couldn't see anything, it's the first time it's happened in a fight.

"I was thinking, 'Alright, cool, it's the first time my eye has closed up in a fight. I can't see nothing.'

"I'm looking out of one eye, but it got better as the rounds went on." 

However, Joshua says a fight against Tyson Fury could still happen in the future, even without his world heavyweight titles, after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk. See Also Sports British-Nigerian Anthony Joshua Loses Heavyweight Champion To Ukraine’s Oleksandr In First London Defeat 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

A rematch with Usyk is now the top priority for Joshua, rather than an undisputed world title clash against Tyson Fury, but he still believes he can fight his British rival, with or without his world titles.

"The road to undisputed and all that stuff, it's good," said Joshua at the post-fight press conference.

"As I said, I'll fight Tyson Fury, Wilder, without the belts.

"The belts are fun. It's great, it's legacy. But with or without the belts, I'll fight whoever. The road to undisputed is a nice title to have and a nice title to chase.

"But would you still watch it, without the belts?

"That's the main thing - is you've got two competitive fighters in the ring from UK soil, that just want to go toe-to-toe."

But Joshua firstly intends to activate a rematch clause for an immediate second fight against Usyk.

Asked if he wanted a rematch, Joshua said: "100 per cent. 110 per cent.

"I'm ready to get back to training. Because of the 12 rounds, my lungs, and everything, it was a good 12-rounder, so I'll be in a good place when I get back into training to pick up where we left off."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports British-Nigerian Anthony Joshua Loses Heavyweight Champion To Ukraine’s Oleksandr In First London Defeat
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Ogoni Will Reject UNEP Assessment Report
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Why Not A “Turai Yar’Adua Amendment?”
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion Rethinking Foreign Remittances
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion End Fuel Scarcity Now, HURIWA Tells FG
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Sports Nigeria Claims Top Internet Spot In Africa
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi May Be A Spy For Bandits —Oodua Peoples Congress
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Protest Rocks Bayelsa Community After Death Of Suspected Armed Robber In Police Cell
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Group Gives Buhari 14-Day Ultimatum To Publish Names Of Suspected Looters Of N6Trillion Niger Delta Funds
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Use Foreign Loans Taken By Nigeria Judiciously – Catholic Bishops Tell Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Kaduna Community, Kill Two, Abduct School Teacher
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics National Assembly Vows To Name, Shame Ministries, Departments For Ignoring Audit Queries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports British-Nigerian Anthony Joshua Loses Heavyweight Champion To Ukraine’s Oleksandr In First London Defeat
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Calls New York Policemen On Anti-Buhari Protesters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights TRENDING: Nigerian Female Soldier Caught On Camera Dehumanising, Bathing Corps Member With Unknown Substance
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Has Put Northern Nigeria In Serious Trouble—Northern Elders
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics North Inherited Nigeria’s Leadership, Won't Be Intimidated To Leave Power In 2023 –Northern Elders
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
News IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Clocks 54 In Detention Of Lawless Department Of State Services
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad