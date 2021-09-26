You Shall Regret Your Life If You're Caught— IPOB Warns People Using Its Name To Solicit Funds From Politicians

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that some people are using the name of the group to defraud politicians.

IPOB has, therefore, warned "anybody swindling unsuspecting or greedy politicians in the name of IPOB to immediately disembark from such scandalous mission or brace for the dire consequences."

This was contained in a statement released by the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, made available to SaharaReporters on Sunday.

According to the statement titled, 'We Didn't Delegate Anybody to Solicit Funds for Us, Beware of Scammers - IPOB Warns Politicians', the separatist group said it does not need the money of Nigerian politicians.

The statement read, "Following numerous complaints we have received concerning people claiming to be representatives of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who approach politicians in Nigeria, soliciting financial support for IPOB, we wish to clarify that IPOB has NEVER, and will NEVER ask anybody to beg for such financial support.

"IPOB under the able leadership of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did not send anybody on such shameful errand.

"IPOB is a global movement with members in over 100 countries and we know how we raise our funds. We don't solicit financial support from politicians. We have nothing to do with Nigerian politicians; we don't need their money!

"Therefore, anybody no matter how highly or lowly placed or even related to our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, parading as a representative of IPOB sent to collect financial support from any politician is on his or her own. Such impostors assuming the complaints are correct are scammers. They don't have the mandate of IPOB.

"We, therefore, seriously warn anybody swindling unsuspecting or greedy politicians in the name of IPOB to immediately disembark from such scandalous mission or brace up for the dire consequences.

"If we catch anybody no matter who such a person is, fronting as IPOB agent before any Nigerian politician, such a person will live in regrets the rest of his or her life if the person is lucky to escape the wrath of God.

"We also wish to advise gullible and greedy politicians not to deal with or give money to anyone claiming to have been sent by IPOB. We have not sent or delegated anyone for such a disgraceful mission. Be warned!"