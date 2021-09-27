Kano Government's Failure To Stop Extremism Led To Mob Killing Of Christian Pastor — Nigeria’s Humanist Association

The humanist group added that the Kano State Government failed in its duty and responsibility to protect the rights, lives and property of non-muslims including Christians, and humanists.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2021

The Humanist Association of Nigeria has condemned the brutal killing of Reverend Yohanna Shuaibu in Massu, a village in the Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Hausa Christian Foundation, Kano, from the Chair Board of Trustees, Humanist Association of Nigeria, Leo Igwe. 

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

The association described the murder of the pastor as “another sordid illustration of Islamic extremism, hatred and intolerance in the region.”

It condemned the disposition of the Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to the muslim/non-muslim conflicts in the state, alleging that the government enabled the oppression and persecution of minority religious and belief groups in the state.

The humanist group added that the Kano State Government failed in its duty and responsibility to protect the rights, lives and property of non-muslims including Christians, and humanists.

The group said it would continue to campaign for the equal rights of all Nigerians including their rights to freely express or renounce their faith or belief.

The letter reads, “I am writing to express our deepest sympathies following the brutal murder of Rev. Yohanna Shuaibu by an Islamic mob in Kano. The horrific killing of this Christian pastor is another sordid illustration of Islamic extremism, hatred and intolerance in the region.

“Unfortunately, the Gov. Ganduje-led Islamist government has not helped matters. His government has continued to enable the oppression and persecution with impunity of minority religious and belief groups in the state.

“Kano State Government has expressly failed in its duty and responsibility to protect the rights, lives and property of non-muslims including Christians, and Humanists.

“The government has consistently denied non-Muslims their rights to freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression. Humanists in Kano and other parts of Nigeria stand with the Hausa Christian Foundation at this difficult moment.

“Humanists will continue to campaign for the equal rights of all Nigerians including their rights to freely express or renounce their faith or belief. Our thoughts are with the family of Rev Shuaibu and other victims of Islamic violence, and religious bloodletting in Kano State.”

SaharaReporters had reported that the Hausa Christian Foundation (HACFO) alleged that a Muslim mob killed a pastor.

In a statement on Sunday, the group also said the mob burnt down the slain pastor’s house, church, and mission school.

The incident reportedly happened when a young Muslim man who converted to Christianity allegedly killed his brother’s wife during a fight and the mob suspected that the pastor had a hand in his alleged conversion.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam EXPOSED: Identity Of Kano Hisbah Commander Caught In Hotel With Married Woman
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Opinion The Situation of Ex-Muslims in Africa By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
International Mecca Stampede Death Toll Rises To 717, And 863 Injured
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Beyond Ese Oruru: Naming And Shaming The Kidnap-And-Convert Villains By Moses E. Ochonu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Borno State Lifts Restrictions On Movement During Sallah Celebration
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Shiites In Kaduna Protest Over El-Zakzaky's Prolonged Detention
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Family Laments As Ex-Nigerian Senator, Effiong Spends Three Weeks In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Demands Nigerian Lottery Commission’s Findings On N186million Unpaid Bets To Three Winners
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment Interswitch One Africa Music Fest Brings The Ultimate Afrobeats Party To Brooklyn
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Nigeria's Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Collected $300,000 Per Oil Contract To Fund Jonathan’s 2015 Election – FBI
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics If I Open Up On Bandits Attacking Southern Kaduna, Heads Will Roll – Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Illiterate Nigerian Policemen Ruin Career Of Solomon Akuma — Sowore Reacts After Attending Trial Of Pharmacist Detained Over ‘Twitter Banter’ On Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Military Dictator, Abacha Remains Our Hero In Bayelsa – Governor Diri
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Practise Dialogue That You Preached In UN Assembly – Afenifere Challenges Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal BUSTED: Sponsor Of Pro-Buhari Protest In New York Identified As Businessman And All Progressives Congress Party Chieftain, Nasiru Danu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Officer Slams N2billion Suit Against Nigerian Army, Bank Over Freezing Of Account
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Again, French President, Macron Hit With Egg By Citizen During Visit To Restaurant
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics National Consultative Front Brings Utomi, Jega, Falana, Other Statesmen To Discuss Way Forward For Nigeria On Independence Day
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad