Kano Government's Failure To Stop Extremism Led To Mob Killing Of Christian Pastor — Nigeria’s Humanist Association

The Humanist Association of Nigeria has condemned the brutal killing of Reverend Yohanna Shuaibu in Massu, a village in the Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Hausa Christian Foundation, Kano, from the Chair Board of Trustees, Humanist Association of Nigeria, Leo Igwe.

The association described the murder of the pastor as “another sordid illustration of Islamic extremism, hatred and intolerance in the region.”

It condemned the disposition of the Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to the muslim/non-muslim conflicts in the state, alleging that the government enabled the oppression and persecution of minority religious and belief groups in the state.

The humanist group added that the Kano State Government failed in its duty and responsibility to protect the rights, lives and property of non-muslims including Christians, and humanists.

The group said it would continue to campaign for the equal rights of all Nigerians including their rights to freely express or renounce their faith or belief.

The letter reads, “I am writing to express our deepest sympathies following the brutal murder of Rev. Yohanna Shuaibu by an Islamic mob in Kano. The horrific killing of this Christian pastor is another sordid illustration of Islamic extremism, hatred and intolerance in the region.

“Unfortunately, the Gov. Ganduje-led Islamist government has not helped matters. His government has continued to enable the oppression and persecution with impunity of minority religious and belief groups in the state.

“Kano State Government has expressly failed in its duty and responsibility to protect the rights, lives and property of non-muslims including Christians, and Humanists.

“The government has consistently denied non-Muslims their rights to freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression. Humanists in Kano and other parts of Nigeria stand with the Hausa Christian Foundation at this difficult moment.

“Humanists will continue to campaign for the equal rights of all Nigerians including their rights to freely express or renounce their faith or belief. Our thoughts are with the family of Rev Shuaibu and other victims of Islamic violence, and religious bloodletting in Kano State.”

SaharaReporters had reported that the Hausa Christian Foundation (HACFO) alleged that a Muslim mob killed a pastor.

In a statement on Sunday, the group also said the mob burnt down the slain pastor’s house, church, and mission school.

The incident reportedly happened when a young Muslim man who converted to Christianity allegedly killed his brother’s wife during a fight and the mob suspected that the pastor had a hand in his alleged conversion.