LIST: 130 Lawyers, Academics Shortlisted For 'Elite' Rank Of Senior Advocate Of Nigeria

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee has released names of about 130 lawyers shortlisted for the award of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank for 2021.
According to the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Bello, the shortlisted candidates emerged from both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, “preparatory to the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria for the year 2021”.
She said the list comprising 95 lawyers in the advocate category and 35 others in the academy category was drawn after the first stage of the appointment process.
The notice reads: “The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee by this notice makes an announcement on the shortlisted candidates that qualified after both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, preparatory to the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria for the year 2021.
“All qualified candidates shortlisted are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee.”
The notice further invites members of the public “to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence” of the shortlisted candidates.
“Please be informed that in relation paragraph 12 (2) of the LCPC guidelines 2018, twenty copies of such comments or complaints must reach the office of the secretary LCPC not later than 4p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021."
The names of the shortlisted candidates were contained in a public notice released recently.
Last year, the committee had shortlisted 137 lawyers which was the highest number so far to be nominated.
Out of the 130 shortlisted for the year 2021, 95 are of the Advocate category, while the remaining 35 are of the
academic category.
Some in the Advocate category are Ojukwu, Offia Ota, Nwafor-Orizu Orji, Adeniyi Ademuyiwa, Ovrawah Ogaga, Abubakar Adamu and West-Idahosa Ehiogie.
Among those in the academic category are Braithwaite Onikepo, Thisday Law Page Editor; Prof. Oyewo Toriola, Prof. Omorogbe Osayame, Dr. Okafor Ebelechukwu, Prof. Sholanke Olusegun, Ojukwu Okechukwu and Dr Agbonika
Achor.
The full list is below:
List Of Shortlisted Candidates For The Rank Of Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (San) Advocate Category For 2021.
1. Offia Felix Ota, Esq.
2. Nwafor-orizu Orji, Esq.
3. Adeniyi Anthony Ademuyiwa, Esq.
4. Umeh Philip Ndubuisi Evaristus, Esq.
5. Ovrawah Ogaga, Esq.
6. Ugboduma Johnson Tarigho Omophe, Esq.
7. Afuba Peter Aguigom, Esq.
8. Odionu Johnson, Esq.
9. Abubakar Adamu, Esq.
10. Ajose-Adeogun Olaotan Olusegun, Esq.
11. West-idahosa Ehiogie, Esq.
12. Awa Uche Sunday, Esq.
13. Mekwunye Charles Dumbiri, Esq.
14. Oguejiofor Charles Chukwuma, Esq.
15. Oladoja Tajudeen Olaseni, Esq.
16. Akaraiwe Ikeazor Ajovi, Esq.
17. Omotosho Francis, Esq.
18. Onuzulike Felix Anayo, Esq.
19. Oko-Jaja Lawrence Sunday, Esq.
20. Oshomegie Christopher Agbomeirhe, Sunday, Esq.
21.Oru Marcelluous Eguvwe, Esq.
22. Aladesanmi Rotimi Adefemi, Esq.
23. Ihua-maduenyi Charles Udoka, Esq.
24. Agbola Adeleke Olaniyi, Esq.
25. Uzuegbu Benjamin Chukwudi, Esq.
26. Akinola James Akingbola, Esq.
27. Ihediwa Uchenna Chinyere, Esq.
28. Fatunde Adewumi Richard, Esq.
29. Adeluola Olukayode Oluwole, Esq.
30. Osaka Benjamin Nworah, Esq.
31. Olotu Bolarinwa, Esq.
32. Ilavbare Habeeb Orisavbia, Esq.
33. Lana Michael Folorunso Esq.
34. Hassan Usman El-yakub, Esq.
35. Olorunfemi Ayo Abraham, Esq.
36. Fapohunda Adekola Olawale, Esq.
37. Bello Henry Adedayo, Esq.
38. Erondu Chijioke Ogbonna, Esq.
39. Okoli Ikenna, Esq.
40. Mordi Mark Okeibunor, Esq.
41. Atabo Reuben Okpanachi, Esq.
42. Seriki Sheriff Rotimi, Esq.
43. Opara Victor Ogwuezumba, Esq.
44. Ndayako Mohammed, Esq.
45. Ojo Adekunle Akanbi, Esq.
46. Iboroma Dagogo Israel, Esq.
47. Omu Henry Eshijonam, Esq.
48. Akubo Joseph Ademu, Esq.
49. Adele John Ogwu, Esq.
50. Wodu Kemasuode, Esq.
51. Ayinla Salman Jawondo, Esq.
52. Aidi Bolarinwa Elijah, Esq.
53. Obiorah Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu, Esq.
54. Oloyede-asanike Abioye Araoye, Esq.
55. Abdulhamid Mohammed, Esq.
56. Atung Samuel, Esq.
57. Ololade Cole Segun, Esq.
58. Itula Fredricks Ebos, Esq.
59. Anuga George Audu, Esq.
60. Shu’aibu Sule, Esq.
61. Mustapha Dauda Adekola, Esq.
62. Idris Ibrahim Agbomere, Esq.
63. Gbadamosi Kazeem Adekunle, Esq.
64. Ibrahim Sulayman Olawale, Esq.
65. Ogude Victor Odafe, Esq.
66. Aliyu Kabir, Esq.
67. Nworka Chidi Benjamin, Esq.
68. Daniel-ebune Josiah Ojochide, Esq.
69. Abdul-rasheed Muritala Oladimeji, Esq.
70. Kotoye Adeyinka Moyosore, Esq.
71. Adamson Adeboro Lateef, Esq.
72. Akomolafe Bankole Joel, Esq.
73. Obegolu Emeka Jude-phillipe, Esq.
74. Aruwa Shaibu Enejoh, Esq.
75. Somiari Sammie Abiye, Esq.
76. Onwuenwunor Clement, Esq.
77. Omotunde Adeola Rasaq, Esq.
78. Mogboh Anthony Obinna, Esq.
79. Emeka Chijioke Ogugua Precious, Esq.
80. Okoro Edwin Okechukwu, Esq.
81. Ogungbade Oluwasina Olanrewaju, Esq.
82. Balogun Rafiu Oyeyemi, Esq.
83. Lough Simon Asamber, Esq.
84. Adedipe Ayodeji, Esq.
85. Kuti Afolabi Fatai, Esq.
86. Ugochukwu Godson Chukwudi, Esq.
87. Fatogun Eyitayo Ayokunle, Esq.
88. Ononye Onyechi Steven, Esq.
89. Eko Ejembi Eko, Esq.
90. Usman Jacob Johnson, Esq.
91. Sani Abdulaziz Mohammed, Esq.
92. Burkaa Matthew Gwar, Esq.
93. Dangana Yahaya Dan’asabe, Esq.
94. Rotimi Oyedepo Iseoluwa, Esq.
95. Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, Esq.
List Of Shortlisted Candidates For The Rank Of Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (SAN), Academic Category For 2021.
96. Prof. Oyewo Ajagbe Toriola
97. Prof. Omorogbe Oluyinka Osayame
98. Dr. Okafor Kathleen Ebelechukwu
99. Prof. Nwebo Osy Ezechukwunyere
100. Prof. Sholanke Oladipo Olusegun
101. Prof. Ijaodola Rasheed Jimoh
102. Dr. Ajala Taiwo Francis
103. Ojukwu Anthony Okechukwu, Esq.
104. Prof. Sodipo Bankole Adekunle Akintoye
105. Dr. Wigwe Christian Chizindu
106. Dr. Agbonika Josephine Aladi Achor
107. Prof. Ahmadu Mohammed Lawal
108. Prof.Oludayo Gabriel Amokaye
109. Prof. Shaakaa Akkarren Samuel
110. Prof. Chukwu Lawrence Obinna Collins
111. Dr. Efevwerhan David Ighojohwegba
112. Dr. Abila Venus Elijah Sylvanus
113. Prof. Imbwaseh Akaa Tyozua
114. Prof. Kenen Emmanuel Ayangarumun
115. Prof. Sanni Abiola Olaitan
116. Prof. Abdullahi Shehu Zuru
117. Prof. Umenweke Meshach Nnama
118. Braithwaite Abimbola Onikepo, Esq.
119. Prof. Omoregie Edoba Bright
120. A/Prof. Maiyaki Theodore Bala
121. Prof. Isah Mohammed
122. Dr. Oni Babatunde Adetunji
123. Dr. Agaba James Atta
124. Prof. Abdulqadir Ibrahim Abikan
125. Prof. Gbadamosi Olaide Abass
126. Prof Dawud Kamal Alhaji
127. A/Prof. Adbullahi Ibrahim
128. Dr. Abubakar Abdulkarim Kana
129. Dr. Okorie Chimezie Kingsley
130. Dr. Amadi Jerry