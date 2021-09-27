LIST: 130 Lawyers, Academics Shortlisted For 'Elite' Rank Of Senior Advocate Of Nigeria

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee has released names of about 130 lawyers shortlisted for the award of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank for 2021.

According to the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Bello, the shortlisted candidates emerged from both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, “preparatory to the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria for the year 2021”.

She said the list comprising 95 lawyers in the advocate category and 35 others in the academy category was drawn after the first stage of the appointment process.

The notice reads: “The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee by this notice makes an announcement on the shortlisted candidates that qualified after both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, preparatory to the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria for the year 2021.

“All qualified candidates shortlisted are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee.”

The notice further invites members of the public “to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence” of the shortlisted candidates.

“Please be informed that in relation paragraph 12 (2) of the LCPC guidelines 2018, twenty copies of such comments or complaints must reach the office of the secretary LCPC not later than 4p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021."

The names of the shortlisted candidates were contained in a public notice released recently.



Last year, the committee had shortlisted 137 lawyers which was the highest number so far to be nominated.



Out of the 130 shortlisted for the year 2021, 95 are of the Advocate category, while the remaining 35 are of the

academic category.

Some in the Advocate category are Ojukwu, Offia Ota, Nwafor-Orizu Orji, Adeniyi Ademuyiwa, Ovrawah Ogaga, Abubakar Adamu and West-Idahosa Ehiogie.

Among those in the academic category are Braithwaite Onikepo, Thisday Law Page Editor; Prof. Oyewo Toriola, Prof. Omorogbe Osayame, Dr. Okafor Ebelechukwu, Prof. Sholanke Olusegun, Ojukwu Okechukwu and Dr Agbonika

Achor.

The full list is below:

List Of Shortlisted Candidates For The Rank Of Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (San) Advocate Category For 2021.

1. Offia Felix Ota, Esq.

2. Nwafor-orizu Orji, Esq.

3. Adeniyi Anthony Ademuyiwa, Esq.

4. Umeh Philip Ndubuisi Evaristus, Esq.

5. Ovrawah Ogaga, Esq.

6. Ugboduma Johnson Tarigho Omophe, Esq.

7. Afuba Peter Aguigom, Esq.

8. Odionu Johnson, Esq.

9. Abubakar Adamu, Esq.

10. Ajose-Adeogun Olaotan Olusegun, Esq.

11. West-idahosa Ehiogie, Esq.

12. Awa Uche Sunday, Esq.

13. Mekwunye Charles Dumbiri, Esq.

14. Oguejiofor Charles Chukwuma, Esq.

15. Oladoja Tajudeen Olaseni, Esq.

16. Akaraiwe Ikeazor Ajovi, Esq.

17. Omotosho Francis, Esq.

18. Onuzulike Felix Anayo, Esq.

19. Oko-Jaja Lawrence Sunday, Esq.

20. Oshomegie Christopher Agbomeirhe, Sunday, Esq.

21.Oru Marcelluous Eguvwe, Esq.

22. Aladesanmi Rotimi Adefemi, Esq.

23. Ihua-maduenyi Charles Udoka, Esq.

24. Agbola Adeleke Olaniyi, Esq.

25. Uzuegbu Benjamin Chukwudi, Esq.

26. Akinola James Akingbola, Esq.

27. Ihediwa Uchenna Chinyere, Esq.

28. Fatunde Adewumi Richard, Esq.

29. Adeluola Olukayode Oluwole, Esq.

30. Osaka Benjamin Nworah, Esq.

31. Olotu Bolarinwa, Esq.

32. Ilavbare Habeeb Orisavbia, Esq.

33. Lana Michael Folorunso Esq.

34. Hassan Usman El-yakub, Esq.

35. Olorunfemi Ayo Abraham, Esq.

36. Fapohunda Adekola Olawale, Esq.

37. Bello Henry Adedayo, Esq.

38. Erondu Chijioke Ogbonna, Esq.

39. Okoli Ikenna, Esq.

40. Mordi Mark Okeibunor, Esq.

41. Atabo Reuben Okpanachi, Esq.

42. Seriki Sheriff Rotimi, Esq.

43. Opara Victor Ogwuezumba, Esq.

44. Ndayako Mohammed, Esq.

45. Ojo Adekunle Akanbi, Esq.

46. Iboroma Dagogo Israel, Esq.

47. Omu Henry Eshijonam, Esq.

48. Akubo Joseph Ademu, Esq.

49. Adele John Ogwu, Esq.

50. Wodu Kemasuode, Esq.

51. Ayinla Salman Jawondo, Esq.

52. Aidi Bolarinwa Elijah, Esq.

53. Obiorah Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu, Esq.

54. Oloyede-asanike Abioye Araoye, Esq.

55. Abdulhamid Mohammed, Esq.

56. Atung Samuel, Esq.

57. Ololade Cole Segun, Esq.

58. Itula Fredricks Ebos, Esq.

59. Anuga George Audu, Esq.

60. Shu’aibu Sule, Esq.

61. Mustapha Dauda Adekola, Esq.

62. Idris Ibrahim Agbomere, Esq.

63. Gbadamosi Kazeem Adekunle, Esq.

64. Ibrahim Sulayman Olawale, Esq.

65. Ogude Victor Odafe, Esq.

66. Aliyu Kabir, Esq.

67. Nworka Chidi Benjamin, Esq.

68. Daniel-ebune Josiah Ojochide, Esq.

69. Abdul-rasheed Muritala Oladimeji, Esq.

70. Kotoye Adeyinka Moyosore, Esq.

71. Adamson Adeboro Lateef, Esq.

72. Akomolafe Bankole Joel, Esq.

73. Obegolu Emeka Jude-phillipe, Esq.

74. Aruwa Shaibu Enejoh, Esq.

75. Somiari Sammie Abiye, Esq.

76. Onwuenwunor Clement, Esq.

77. Omotunde Adeola Rasaq, Esq.

78. Mogboh Anthony Obinna, Esq.

79. Emeka Chijioke Ogugua Precious, Esq.

80. Okoro Edwin Okechukwu, Esq.

81. Ogungbade Oluwasina Olanrewaju, Esq.

82. Balogun Rafiu Oyeyemi, Esq.

83. Lough Simon Asamber, Esq.

84. Adedipe Ayodeji, Esq.

85. Kuti Afolabi Fatai, Esq.

86. Ugochukwu Godson Chukwudi, Esq.

87. Fatogun Eyitayo Ayokunle, Esq.

88. Ononye Onyechi Steven, Esq.

89. Eko Ejembi Eko, Esq.

90. Usman Jacob Johnson, Esq.

91. Sani Abdulaziz Mohammed, Esq.

92. Burkaa Matthew Gwar, Esq.

93. Dangana Yahaya Dan’asabe, Esq.

94. Rotimi Oyedepo Iseoluwa, Esq.

95. Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, Esq.

List Of Shortlisted Candidates For The Rank Of Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (SAN), Academic Category For 2021.

96. Prof. Oyewo Ajagbe Toriola

97. Prof. Omorogbe Oluyinka Osayame

98. Dr. Okafor Kathleen Ebelechukwu

99. Prof. Nwebo Osy Ezechukwunyere

100. Prof. Sholanke Oladipo Olusegun

101. Prof. Ijaodola Rasheed Jimoh

102. Dr. Ajala Taiwo Francis

103. Ojukwu Anthony Okechukwu, Esq.

104. Prof. Sodipo Bankole Adekunle Akintoye

105. Dr. Wigwe Christian Chizindu

106. Dr. Agbonika Josephine Aladi Achor

107. Prof. Ahmadu Mohammed Lawal

108. Prof.Oludayo Gabriel Amokaye

109. Prof. Shaakaa Akkarren Samuel



110. Prof. Chukwu Lawrence Obinna Collins

111. Dr. Efevwerhan David Ighojohwegba

112. Dr. Abila Venus Elijah Sylvanus

113. Prof. Imbwaseh Akaa Tyozua

114. Prof. Kenen Emmanuel Ayangarumun

115. Prof. Sanni Abiola Olaitan

116. Prof. Abdullahi Shehu Zuru

117. Prof. Umenweke Meshach Nnama

118. Braithwaite Abimbola Onikepo, Esq.

119. Prof. Omoregie Edoba Bright

120. A/Prof. Maiyaki Theodore Bala

121. Prof. Isah Mohammed

122. Dr. Oni Babatunde Adetunji

123. Dr. Agaba James Atta

124. Prof. Abdulqadir Ibrahim Abikan

125. Prof. Gbadamosi Olaide Abass

126. Prof Dawud Kamal Alhaji

127. A/Prof. Adbullahi Ibrahim

128. Dr. Abubakar Abdulkarim Kana

129. Dr. Okorie Chimezie Kingsley

130. Dr. Amadi Jerry

