Nigerian Troops Killed Scores Of Terrorists Who Attacked Sokoto Military Base—Defence Spokesman

The failed attack, which took place around 5:30 am, September 26, 2021, in the remote border settlement with Niger Republic, was swiftly repelled by troops.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2021

The Nigerian Army on Monday says troops eliminated scores of terrorists who attacked the Sokoto military base.

In a statement on Monday, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyer, Director, Defence Information, said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, in conjunction with other security agencies, successfully repelled an attack by suspected Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandits on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to him, the failed attack, which took place around 5:30 am, September 26, 2021, in the remote border settlement with Niger Republic, was swiftly repelled by troops.

The statement read, “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with other security agencies, successfully repelled an attack by suspected Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and bandits on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) at Burkusuma in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State. 

“The failed attack, which took place at about 5:30 am, 26 September 2021, in the remote border settlement with Niger Republic was swiftly repelled by troops.

“The aggressive operations of troops of the FOB as witnessed in recent months in the North West region, has been a thorn in the flesh of ISWAP and bandits. The attackers came in large numbers, using telecom network provided from neighbouring country, capitalised on the lean rear area protection force when the main troops were out conducting offensive operations within their area of responsibility. 

“However, the swift reinforcement by own troops helped to counter the attack as many of the ISWAP fighters were eliminated while some scrambled with various degrees of injuries, resulting to their pursuit to Bassira in Niger Republic.  

“Unfortunately, there were some level of casualty recorded on the part of own troops during the encounter. 

“Meanwhile, Nigerian and Nigerien forces in a collaborative operation are currently trailing the remaining ISWAP fighters. The general security within the FOB and its environs has been stabilised."

