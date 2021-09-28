Adoke Scandal: Nigerian Police Forward Probe Report To Attorney-General, Malami

In a letter dated September 20, 2021, and addressed to the AGF, the Head of IGP Monitoring Team, Ibrahim Musa, said he was directed to forward the duplicate file for “vetting, advice and possible prosecution.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2021

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, has sent the duplicate case file on the investigation of Olanrewaju Suraju, the chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, for necessary action.

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, had complained on the flow of a forged email and stage-managed phone conversation which he said were planned to incriminate him in the Oil Processing License (OPL) 245 trial in Italy.

Abubakar Malami

In the letter to the AGF dated September 20 and signed by the Officer-in-Charge of IG Monitoring Unit, ACP Ibrahim Musa, gave details of the investigation procedure.

The letter seen by Daily Post revealed that from court documents obtained, the said email originated from one Ismail Aliyu, who described himself as a representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance and was addressed to Bayo Osolake, an employee of the defendant (Abubakar) giving instruction for the transfer of funds.

The police said this was contradictory to claims that the content of the purported email stated “Dear Sir, kindly find the attached document for your information and action, if necessary. Mohammed Bello Adoke.”

SaharaReporters, New York

